SCHEDULE NEWS: Gavitt Games Opponents and Dates Announced

On Wednesday, November 15, your Georgetown Hoyas will hit the road to face off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights as part of the eighth Gavitt Tipoff Games, a series of contests between the BIG EAST and Big Ten Conferences. Taking place from November 13 to November 17 this season, the event will feature eight games between the conferences. While game-times have yet to be announced, all the matchups will be televised on FS1 this year.

Nov 15: Georgetown at Rutgers https://t.co/E50Srpqt4R — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) May 24, 2023

While reports of this game between old conference foes has been rumored for a while, this official announcement includes the date of the game.

Moreover, this scheduling news coincides with rumors that Rutger’s grad-guard Cam Spencer has entered the transfer portal and may have been contacted by Ed Cooley’s staff.

Rutgers finished 35th on KenPom last season with a 10-10 record in the Big Ten and 19-15 overall. As the top-seed, they lost to Hofstra in OT in the opening round of the NIT.

Head Coach Steve Pikiell might have been a candidate for several top colleges jobs but for a February contract extension and a $15 million buyout. Rutgers fans weren’t thrilled with how their season ended but still see tremendous value in Pikiell as a coach.

Stonehill & Long Island will be Q4 opponents. Georgetown potentially a Q3/4 game at The RAC. Seton Hall & Wake Forest potentially trade places between Q2/3 status thru out the season.



Expect Rutgers to fill out the rest of the schedule with Q3/4 opponents. — Rutgers Hoops Insider (@RUHoopsInsider) May 24, 2023

Per a report from @JonRothstein, Rutgers is set to host Georgetown at the RAC next season as part of the Gavitt Games held between the Big East and Big Ten. There is plenty of history between the two schools.https://t.co/049fRGW2Ax — Aaron Breitman (@aaron_breitman) May 22, 2023

Rutgers men’s basketball will be one of eight Big Ten teams participating in the 2023 Gavitt Games as they host the Georgetown Hoyas. https://t.co/j1rfKG18P3 — RutgersWire (@RutgersWire) May 24, 2023

WASHINGTON – The BIG EAST and Big Ten Conferences have announced the matchups for the eighth Gavitt Tipoff Games, with eight men’s basketball contests set for November 13-17. Georgetown University’s men’s basketball program will face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Wednesday, November 15 on the road. Game times will be announced at a later date. All games will be televised on FS1.

ABOUT THE HOYAS

This will be the 46th meeting between the Hoyas and the Scarlet Knights, a former member of the BIG EAST Conference. The Hoyas boast a 29-16 overall record in the series but are 10-11 on the road.

The last meeting was on March 2, 2013 with the Hoyas coming away with a 64-51 win at home. Otto Porter Jr. poured in 28 points on 6-of-7 shooting and a 15-of-18 performance from the free throw line. In the last road matchup (2/9/2013), Georgetown won 69-63 behind four in double figures led by Markel Starks (20). Porter Jr. added 19 followed by Mikael Hopkins (14) and D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera (13).

This will be the sixth time the Hoyas have appeared in the Gavitt Tipoff Games as GU owns a 1-4 record. The most recent appearance in the Gavitt Games was during the 2022-23 season with a 75-63 setback against Northwestern at home. Despite three in double figures including 13 points from Jay Heath off the bench in his first game of the season, Georgetown could not overcome a second-half surge from the Wildcats.

Head Coach Ed Cooley has a 2-3 record in the Gavitt Game with wins over Illinois (2015) and Wisconsin (2021).

ABOUT THE SCARLET KNIGHTS

Rutgers went 19-15 for the season and 10-10 in Big Ten play advancing to the National Invitation Tournament. The Scarlet Knights fell 88-86 to Hofstra in the first round.

Rutgers is coached by Steve Pikiell, who will be in his eighth season with the Scarlet Knights. The 2023-24 season will mark his 19th overall as a head coach.

ABOUT THE GAVITT GAMES

The Gavitt Tipoff Games is a unique early-season series played between the two conferences and named in honor of Hall of Famer Dave Gavitt, founder of the BIG EAST and basketball visionary.

The annual series, which is played on school home courts, features games between some area opponents as well as some attractive intersectional matchups.

The Gavitt Tipoff Games are played on consecutive days early in the college basketball season. Each BIG EAST team will participate a minimum of six times, while Big Ten programs will take part a minimum of four times.

The distinctive series between the two conferences is named to honor the late Gavitt, who had a profound and lasting influence on the sport of basketball at the collegiate, professional, and Olympic levels. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

NEW YORK – (May 24, 2023) The BIG EAST and Big Ten Conferences have announced the matchups for the eighth Gavitt Tipoff Games, with eight men's basketball contests set for November 13-17. Game times will be announced at a later date. All games will be televised on FS1.

The annual series, which is played on school home courts, features games between some area opponents as well as some attractive intersectional matchups.

The Gavitt Tipoff Games schedule begins on Monday, Nov. 13, with Xavier traveling to Purdue and Michigan meeting St. John’s at Madison Square Garden.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, a tripleheader includes Wisconsin at Providence, Marquette at Illinois and Iowa at Creighton.

One contest is slated for Wednesday, Nov. 15. Georgetown plays at Rutgers.

Gavitt Tipoff Games play concludes on Friday, Nov. 17, when Maryland visits Villanova and Butler plays at Michigan State.

Gavitt Tipoff Games Schedule

Monday, November 13

Xavier at Purdue

Michigan at St. John’s (MSG)

Tuesday, November 14

Wisconsin at Providence

Marquette at Illinois

Iowa at Creighton

Wednesday, November 15

Georgetown at Rutgers

Friday, November 17

Maryland at Villanova

Butler at Michigan State

As far as other scheduling news, we have heard: