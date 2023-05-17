HOYA SAXA! 2024 F Thomas Sorber Commits to Georgetown

4-star big Thomas Sorber from Trenton, NJ has committed to the Georgetown Hoyas. The highly coveted, still-growing 6’9” Sorber is currently a top-10 center prospect in the class of 2024 but there are rumors he may reclassify to 2023 and join Ed Cooley and the Hoyas this fall.

Sorber discussed his commitment to Georgetown with On3.

I chose Georgetown because when I first stepped on that campus, it just felt like home ... It’s a great program for both basketball and academics... I would say I’m like a hard-working big that can mostly do whatever the coach wants me to do. Georgetown is getting a DOG

On3 also reports that there’s a strong chance that Sorber reclassifies to ‘23 in July in time for an August arrival on the Hilltop:

However, there is a solid chance that Sorber will reclassify, joining the 2023 class and be apart of the Hoyas program this fall. A public decision regarding this will likely be made after the conclusion of EYBL’s Peach Jam, which ends in early July. *To be eligible for Peach Jam, Sorber has to be a member of the 2024 class.

“They all think he can make a big transformation in his body,” said Nate Hodge, Sorber’s AAU coach at Team Final. “And if you combine his size, his skill set, and his feel for the game, and then he gets into the best shape he’s ever been, you might have something really special.” Off the court, though, [Archbishop] Ryan coach Joe Zeglinski said Sorber’s teammates and the school at large took to him quickly. “Really respectful kid,” Zeglinski said. “He’s the kind of kid you love to coach because you can coach him hard. It starts with how unselfish he is and how his teammates love to play with him. Even the whole school. They love the kid because of the way he is off the court.”

The 6-foot-9, 250 pound forward showcased his soft touch around the rim, and foot work which has helped jump start his recruitment... Until Sorber commits to a program, skill development will be important to him in preparing for the next level. “I’m looking to work on my three ball and getting in shape,” he said. “Those are my two main goals that can take my game pretty far. If I get those two things down I think I’ll possibly be one of the best players in the country.”

Sorber, who stands 6-foot-9 and is considered the 13th-best center in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports composite rankings, also listed Villanova, Georgetown and Providence. Sorber is playing for Team Final, which is the same program Miami assistant coach DJ Irving coached at and produced former Hurricanes Davon Reed, Lonnie Walker IV and Ja’Quan Newton. ‌Sorber is averaging 10.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.1 blocks in eight games during the first two Nike EYBL sessions, helping Team Final to a 6-2 record. He scored 18 points with seven rebounds and three blocks in a win over Boo Williams in Atlanta and posted a double-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in a win over Drive Nation in Phoenix. The third session begins on Friday in Dallas.

Sorber is listed at 6-9, 250 pounds and plays for Archbishop Ryan in Pennsylvania. Last season was his first at Ryan, as he previously played for Trenton Catholic Academy in New Jersey. When Trenton Catholic closed prior to his sophomore season, he had to find a new home. Archbishop Ryan was that new home. [NB: Trenton Catholic Academy was saved] During his first year at Ryan, Sorber averaged 16.5 points per game and led the Catholic League in rebounding. He was also a relentless shot blocker. His strong play as a sophomore combined with stellar play for Team Final this summer has earned him offers from Georgetown, Maryland, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Providence, Saint Joseph’s and Virginia Tech prior to Syracuse extending a scholarship opportunity on Friday.

Welcome, Thomas! HOYA SAXA!