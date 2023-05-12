DAWG NEWS: Chris Wright, Former Hoyas Announce Team in TBT

An alumni team of your Georgetown Hoyas, led by Chris Wright, will be joining The Basketball Tournament (TBT) this summer. They will be called Dawg Town!

The roster (thus far) looks great, with Wright, Jason Clark, D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera, Aaron Bowen, Rodney Pryor, Greg Whittington, Henry Sims and Julian Vaughn playing, and Austin Freeman coaching. Jagan Mosely is also reportedly involved. Greg Monroe apparently needs more convincing, so feel free to encourage M10OSE.

Some good news here as @dawgtalk101 says that Georgetown will have a @thetournament team



Prelim roster for the team that will be known as Dawg Town



Chris Wright player/GM

Freeman - Coach

Clark

DSR

Bowen

Pryor

Whittington

Sims

Vaughn



Trying to get Monroe, also wants Hopkins — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) May 11, 2023

Some of these guys were on Jack Attack in the TBT a few years ago, as well as Wright and Freeman playing for DMV’s Finest on a finals run. Wright made the announcement on Instagram on May 11th (explicit lyrics in the opening song, so lower those speakers).

Games appear to be set for late summer, starting July 24th. According to TBT:

TBT is a 64-team, single-elimination tournament for a million dollars. Application is open to all. Our 2022 event took place in July & August, airing on ESPN. TBT 2023 will be our 10th anniversary tournament and will be played in eight different cities around the country this upcoming summer. Get your tickets now!

Wright explains that the TBT Dawg Town team is a different entity from the DawgTalk team of the Alumni Basketball League.

Dawg Talk Dominates Maryland Alums in Inaugural ABL Game



Former Georgetown Hoyas players, Wright, Monroe, Sims, Mosely, Bowen, Pryor, Clark and MVP DSR, demolished the College Park Boys this weekend. https://t.co/AXuv0W2rfO pic.twitter.com/4jVBJjlcmf — Casual Hoya (@CasualHoya) August 8, 2022

That ABL DawgTalk team will face Forever Orange up at the SRC Arena & Events Center on August 6th at 7PM.

And Dawg Talk shirts are available.

Dawg Talk playing against Forever Orange in Syracuse on Aug 6th in the ABL. Shirts available. @DCRick_ https://t.co/hYEOyhr1VL https://t.co/QCUuIoB0hs pic.twitter.com/TDdwyzEgsx — Philadelphia Hoyas (@PhillyHoyas) May 12, 2023

Chris Wright has further pledged to document everything via podcast and mutlimedia productions.