 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DAWG NEWS: Chris Wright, Former Hoyas Announce Team in TBT

Wright, Clark, DSR and more favorite Georgetown players joining The Basketball Tournament

By whipple
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Big East Basketball Tournament: Georgetown v West Virginia Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

An alumni team of your Georgetown Hoyas, led by Chris Wright, will be joining The Basketball Tournament (TBT) this summer. They will be called Dawg Town!

The roster (thus far) looks great, with Wright, Jason Clark, D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera, Aaron Bowen, Rodney Pryor, Greg Whittington, Henry Sims and Julian Vaughn playing, and Austin Freeman coaching. Jagan Mosely is also reportedly involved. Greg Monroe apparently needs more convincing, so feel free to encourage M10OSE.

Some of these guys were on Jack Attack in the TBT a few years ago, as well as Wright and Freeman playing for DMV’s Finest on a finals run. Wright made the announcement on Instagram on May 11th (explicit lyrics in the opening song, so lower those speakers).

Games appear to be set for late summer, starting July 24th. According to TBT:

TBT is a 64-team, single-elimination tournament for a million dollars. Application is open to all. Our 2022 event took place in July & August, airing on ESPN. TBT 2023 will be our 10th anniversary tournament and will be played in eight different cities around the country this upcoming summer. Get your tickets now!

Wright explains that the TBT Dawg Town team is a different entity from the DawgTalk team of the Alumni Basketball League.

That ABL DawgTalk team will face Forever Orange up at the SRC Arena & Events Center on August 6th at 7PM.

And Dawg Talk shirts are available.

Chris Wright has further pledged to document everything via podcast and mutlimedia productions.

More From Casual Hoya

Loading comments...