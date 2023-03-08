GAME THREAD: (11) Georgetown vs (6) Villanova

Game 32: (11) Georgetown Hoyas (7-24) vs (6) Villanova Wildcats (16-15)

When: Wednesday 8 PM

Where: Madison Square Garden

Our favorite home away from home #HoyaSaxa pic.twitter.com/RSM3aRmt4u — Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) March 7, 2023

TV: FS1 (Tim Brando, Bill Raftery, Kristina Pink)

Radio: TBD (Rich Chvotkin - 49th season)

Series: Wildcats lead 48-45

Latest Kente Korner is up just in time for the 2023 Big East Tournament!@CasualHoya and @NationWideNolan were back on the pod as we answered your twitter questions before Georgetown faces Villanova tonighthttps://t.co/08jHEPLy8e — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) March 8, 2023

Last Meeting: Villanova came back late and beat Georgetown 77-73 on Jan. 16 to sweep the season series. The Wildcats have won the last four against the Hoyas.

KenPom Game Prediction: Villanova 77, Georgetown 66 (83%)

Line: Georgetown +11, o/u 141.5

We’ve reached the end of line here for the 2023 Georgetown Hoyas. The only real question remaining is: Will Patrick Ewing’s last game as Hoyas coach come against Villanova? The fact that it could be against the same school that ended his great collegiate playing career in the same arena where he starred as a pro seem like unrealistic things that would be added in by a Hollywood producer but they are very real.

As for today’s game, the last time we saw Georgetown they fell into a 19-0 hole at Creighton before ultimately suffering their biggest Big East loss in program history at 99-59. The program has decided to remain silent until taking the mandated trip up to New York for one final bit of TV business with FOX.

Georgetown BET Numbers

All-time record: 57-35

First Round: 10-7

As the 11 seed: 0-1 (2022)

Vs the 6 seed: 4-7

Vs Villanova: 6-1

History: Believe it or not, Villanova has been a great name to see in the Big East Tournament if you are Georgetown. Historically the Hoyas own a 6-1 series lead with one of their long time rivals. They last meet at MSG in 2021. In fact the only teams Georgetown has beaten more often in the BET are Providence and former member Syracuse. Georgetown has seven wins against those two opponents. Georgetown has never won a game as an 11 or 12 seed but they did get a win - and nearly two - as the 13 seed in 1998. That was John Thompson Jr’s final BET coaching the Hoyas before resigning in the middle of the following season.

Empire State of Mind pic.twitter.com/1MZK8y0m4R — Georgetown Hoyas (@GeorgetownHoyas) March 8, 2023

Please go ahead and leave your comments below!