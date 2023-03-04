GAME THREAD WBB: 9 Georgetown Hoyas vs 1 UConn Huskies

Game 31: Big East Quarterfinals 9 Georgetown Hoyas (14-16) vs 1 UConn Huskies (26-5)

When: Saturday Noon

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

It’s Quarterfinal Saturday at the #BETourney!



Tune to FS1 and FS2 all day for #BIGEASTwbb action. pic.twitter.com/DJurNbt9jg — BIG EAST WBB (@BIGEASTWBB) March 4, 2023

TV: FS1 (John Fanta, Kim Adams and Meghan Caffrey)

Series: Huskies lead 46-2 and have won 34 straight in the series

Last Meeting: UConn won 67-59 in DC on Feb. 11. It was the closest margin of victory in the series since the 2011 Sweet 16.

How We Got Here: Georgetown beat 8th seeded Butler 53-46 on Friday afternoon in the first round behind Jada Claude’s 17 points to set up their third meeting of the season with top seed UConn in the quarters

After leading @GeorgetownWBB with 17 points in GU's First Round win, Jada Claude joined Lisa and Pam on the Fast Break set postgame! pic.twitter.com/g26wF88Mzx — BIG EAST WBB (@BIGEASTWBB) March 3, 2023

Georgetown comes in as massive underdogs against the storried UConn Huskies program led by Geno Auriemma. UConn is a ridiculous 94-13 all-time in conference touranements and has won 20 Big East titles. The last time UConn missed out on playing in a conference championship game was in 1993. Just last season in this same round UConn beat Georgetown 84-38.

Thanks to the @GUPepBand and Cheer Team members for making the trip to the @BIGEAST WBB tourney! Love the energy and couldn’t do it without them! pic.twitter.com/fRNlUA05FL — Lee Reed (@HoyasAD) March 3, 2023

But that’s all history and today Georgetown can play loose and without many expectations as the look to pull off one of the shockers of the season. Less than a month ago the Hoyas took UConn down to the wire in DC. In the first meeting in Hartford, the Hoyas trailed by just a point at the break.

The Hoyas Are Moving On!@GeorgetownWBB advances to the #BEtourney Quarterfinals and will face top-seed UConn tomorrow at noon. pic.twitter.com/FP3Wr7wTqa — BIG EAST WBB (@BIGEASTWBB) March 3, 2023

Sixth year coach James Howard played his starters heavy minutes in yesterday’s victory. Kelsey Ransom, the Hoyas leading scorer on the season with 12.6 ppg, Jada Claude, who had the game high 17, and Kennedy Fauntleroy, the Big East Freshman of the Year, all played over 35 minutes. Graceann Bennett and Krista Moore round out the starting five.

KENNEDY FAUNTLEROY!



The #BIGEASTwbb Freshman of the Year coming up clutch in the #BEtourney for @GeorgetownWBB pic.twitter.com/qdF3gm0rHt — BIG EAST WBB (@BIGEASTWBB) March 3, 2023

On the other side UConn features five players that earned regular season conference honors including Aaliyah Edwards, Nika Muhl, Lou Lopez Senechal, Dorka Juhasz and Aubrey Griffin.

