PORTAL WATCH: Recent Georgetown Transfer Portal Announcements

After hiring a new coach in Ed Cooley and following two miserable seasons by the Georgetown Hoyas, going 0-19 and 2-18 in the BIG EAST, there’s very little hope that many of the players will be retained by the program unless Cooley makes a deliberate effort to keep them. It’s a mixed bag of which players Georgetown fans hope to return, but starting a roster from scratch is still something Cooley would likely prefer to avoid.



Currently, Georgetown has Primo Spears, Brandon Murray, Bradley Ezewiro, Jordan Riley, Malcolm Wilson, Denver Anglin, and D’Ante Bass in the transfer portal, with Qudus Wahab testing the NBA Draft waters.

Everyone on Georgetown’s 2022-23 roster, except Bryson Mozone, likely has eligibility left. Akok Akok, Malcolm Wilson, and Qudus Wahab were listed as seniors and Mozone is named as a graduate student. Jay Heath has played 97 games over four seasons but is listed as a junior.

Both GU freshmen—Denver Anglin and D’Ante Bass—previously announced entry into the transfer portal. Anglin was known as one of the nation’s best shooters and Bass was touted as an athletic specimen. In a season where finding a win was nearly impossible, it’s a shame that neither of these celebrated high school talents could find time on the court to develop. Perhaps there is room for their return, but Anglin has reportedly taken visits.

Leading scorer Primo Spears previously announced his intent to test the NBA waters and ultimately enter the portal, saying, “I will be putting my name in this years NBA draft with the intent to come back and enter the transfer portal. I’m super excited and eager to see what God has in store for me ahead.” Like a few point guards who came and transferred before him, Spears is a talented yet polarizing figure in this era of Georgetown basketball.

Sophomore Jordan Riley—a former Mr. Basketball in New York awardee—showed glimmers of his potential this season after coming back from shoulder surgery. Again, he didn’t get enough minutes and it would be great to see a healthy Riley develop and graduate with a Georgetown diploma but he’s already garnered some interest and calls.

Recent transfers from LSU, Brandon Murray and Bradley Ezewiro, are on their way back into the transfer portal. Each of them showed potential at times, but ultimately were products of a frustrating time and failed experiment by Patrick Ewing and former Associate Head Coach Kevin Nickelberry.

For those that like to wait until all the administrative items have been accounted for, Georgetown confirms both Brandon Murray and Bradley Ezewiro are in the portal.



Georgetown fans are not strangers to the transfer portal parade, be it coming or going. Prior to March 1st, the list of transfers for the Ewing-era (2017-2023) included Dante Harris, Donald Carey, Collin Holloway, Tyler Beard, Timothy Ighoefe, Jalin Billingsley, Kobe Clark, Jamari Sibley, T.J. Berger, Mac McClung, James Akinjo, Josh LeBlanc, Galen Alexander, Myron Gardner, Grayson Carter, Antwan Walker, Chris Sodom, and Qudus Wahab (returned). Transfer forward Tre King never played a game for Georgetown and transfer guard Jalen Harris left the team after five games in 2020 for family reasons.

With the announcement of the Cooley hiring, more transfer news is likely coming—in both directions. Georgetown has applied a tourniquet but the transfer bleeding of the Ewing Era has not quite stopped yet.

Here is the 2022-23 roster, and who we know intends to enter the transfer portal:

0 Brandon Murray 6-5 225 G So. Germantown, Md. / IMG Academy [Fla.] LSU Transfer Portal

1 Primo Spears 6-3 185 G So. Hartford, Conn. / Mt. Zion Prep [Md.] Duquesne Transfer Portal

4 Denver Anglin 6-1 185 G Fr. Montclair, N.J. / Gill St. Bernard’s Transfer Portal

5 Jay Heath 6-3 200 G Jr. Washington, D.C. / Woodrow Wilson Arizona State

11 Akok Akok 6-10 205 F Sr. Manchester, N.H. / Putnam Science Academy [Conn.] UConn

12 Jordan Riley 6-4 200 G So. Brentwood, N.Y. / Brentwood Transfer Portal

15 Bryson Mozone 6-6 210 F Gr. North Augusta, S.C. / North Augusta USC Upstate

21 Ryan Mutombo 7-2 265 C So. Atlanta, Ga. / The Lovett School

22 Bradley Ezewiro 6-9 255 F/C So. Torrance, Calif. / Oak Hill Academy [Va.] LSU Transfer Portal

23 D’Ante Bass 6-6 200 F Fr. Savannah, Ga. / Windsor Forest Transfer Portal

31 Wayne Bristol Jr. 6-6 195 G Jr. Upper Marlboro, Md. / St. Thomas More School [Conn.] Howard

32 Malcolm Wilson 7-0 220 C Sr. Columbia, S.C. / Ridge View Transfer Portal

34 Qudus Wahab 6-11 245 C Sr. Lagos, Nigeria / Flint Hill [Va.] Maryland Test NBA Draft

55 Victor Muresan 6-11 185 F Jr. Potomac, Md. / Georgetown Day School

Here are some of the Tweets about the Transfer Portal and Georgetown athletes:

NEWS: Georgetown freshman forward D’Ante Bass plans to enter the transfer portal, he tells @On3sports.



NEWS: Georgetown sophomore guard Primo Spears plans to enter the transfer portal, he tells @On3sports.



Will also test the NBA draft waters but intends to return to school.



Averaged 16.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists this season.



NEWS: Georgetown sophomore Brandon Murray plans to enter the transfer portal, he tells @On3sports.



Averaged 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and the 3.2 assists this season.



Began his career at LSU.



Georgetown forward Bradley Ezewiro will transfer, he tells @On3sports.



