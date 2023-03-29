HOYA SAXA: 6’4” 2024 4-star G Kayvaun Mulready Commits to Georgetown, Cooley

The Georgetown Hoyas and new head coach Ed Cooley have gained their second recruiting commitment. The 2024 four-star point guard Kayvaun Mulready has flipped his commitment from Providence to Georgetown, following former Friars head coach Ed Cooley, according to sources. Mulready, who stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 210 pounds, ranks No. 68 in the class of 2024 and had previously committed to Providence in January over several other notable programs. The Worcester Academy prospect had cited his strong relationship with Cooley as his primary motivation for the initial commitment, as well as his recent announcement.

“Coach Cooley is an outstanding coach and person and someone who I have a lot of trust and faith in,” he told On3. “We’ve built a great relationship from last summer and it’s been getting even stronger since. I know thats someone who I want to play for. “ He ranks as the No. 84 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies… “Kayvaun Mulready is a strong guard. He plays a powerful game with some explosion. Mulready is a very good defender. He plays with toughness and instincts, both on and off the ball. He is able to turn defense into offense quickly, especially in the passing lanes. Offensively, he plays in straight lines and attacks the paint. Would like to see him develop the jump shot and create some counters off the bounce in the half-court. Mulready is a good rebounder and has no issues sticking his nose in there and doing the tough guy stuff. There is some positional versatility.” — Jamie Shaw, On3 national recruiting analyst

Mulready established himself as one of the most versatile, and multi-positional, players in the national class of 2024 last year. He was utilized as a big, combo-guard during the prep season, playing both on and off the ball for Worcester Academy. In the EYBL, he slid over and defended bigger forwards within the City Rocks’ four-guard line-ups. His physicality, toughness, are versatility are his calling cards. He’s as close to a positionless player, on both ends of the floor, as there is the national class. He has a powerful frame, particularly in his lower body, and is an elite perimeter rebounder. Offensively, his ball-skills are continuing to progress as he’s established himself as a primary playmaker on a Worcester Academy team that also features Duke commit TJ Power and Marquette pledge Tre Norman in the senior class.

Mulready is an intriguing prospect, as he is mostly playing the point guard position for Worcester Academy but is more accurately a combo guard and at a strong and solid 6’5, 210, he can defend anywhere from the 1-4 on the court. In this day and age of positionless ball, Mulready is a prime example of that type of player. He starred for the Albany Rocks in the AAU season, playing in the EYBL, and often guarded forwards. At Worcester Academy, playing with other top-flight talent, such as TJ Power (Duke) and Tre Norman (Marquette), Mulready has established himself as one of the go-to players on the squad, averaging 17 ppg, 6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. At the National Prep Showcase in November, Mulready’s performance opened a lot of eyes. He scored 23 points and added 11 rebounds and 4 assists in a 86-82 win over a strong Mt. Zion team.

Drew Fielder, the four-star 6-foot-11 Class of 2023 stretch four-man from Southern California Academy and the West Coast Elite AAU program, is following Ed Cooley to Georgetown. So is Class of 2024 guard Kayvaun Mulready… As for Mulready, the 6-foot-4 Class of 2024 shooting guard from Worcester Academy initially committed to Providence in January over Marquette, Maryland and UConn but will now suit up for the Hoyas. “Coach Cooley is an outstanding coach and person and someone who I have a lot of trust and faith in,” he told On3. “We’ve built a great relationship from last summer and it’s been getting even stronger since. I know that’s someone who I want to play for. “

Mulready is an absolute warrior and has an ability to assert himself in multiple facets of the game. First, he’s virtually positionless, as he showed this summer. He can operate as a big combo-guard all the way to a smallball four-man and defend every spot in between. He’s exceptionally powerful, particularly in his lower body, and just as tough. There might not have been a better pound-for-pound rebounder in the field. The shooting and ball-skills need to keep coming, but that doesn’t mean he can’t already make plays off the bounce as he gets downhill, goes right into contact, and dares people to get into his way. While the skills, polish, and nuances will all need to keep emerging, everything about his mentality and approach makes you want to bet on him in the long-term.

Former Providence Commits Drew Fielder and Kayvaun Mulready Flip to Georgetown | THEMORNINGHANG

Both players cited their relationship with Coach Cooley as the main deciding factor in hopping from Providence over to Georgetown, which puts a little salt in the wound but is completely understandable as they don’t have any connection with PC yet, just the coaches that have been recruiting them. I wish both of them all the luck, except for when they play the Friars. I’m assuming that some fans are going to direct some of their disdain for Coach Cooley on these two young men, which is unfair and unfortunate for them, but is probably unavoidable. They will be connected with Cooley’s departure from Providence, as least tangentially.

