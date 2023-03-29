HOYA SAXA: 6’10” 2023 F Drew Fielder Commits to Georgetown, Cooley

The Georgetown Hoyas and new head coach Ed Cooley have gained their first recruiting commitment. Georgetown has landed a major recruit in Drew Fielder, the 6-foot-10, 215-pound former Providence commit who is ranked No. 114 overall in the 2023 class. Fielder, who hails from Castaic, California, de-committed from Providence on March 21st and was pursued by a number of schools, including Virginia, Michigan, and Vanderbilt. After being released from his Letter of Intent, Fielder ultimately chose Georgetown, citing his trust in Coach Ed Cooley as a key factor in his decision.

“I chose Georgetown because of my relationship with coach (Ed) Cooley,” he told On3. “I really trust what he’s saying and I really believe that he believes in me. He believes we can make Georgetown really good together. They have a good history and we want to keep that going. Keep the history of elite bigs coming through. I’m really excited.” Fielder is the No. 117 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking… “Drew Fielder has a naturally big frame. He is legit 6-9/6-10 with solid length and good dexterity. Fielder has good hands and touch that extends beyond the three-point arc. He is an active area rebounder, especially on the defensive end. There will be questions about his athleticism, especially where does he defend. Fielder is not a rim protector. He has good footwork on the offensive end, both on the block and facing the basket. He can pick and pop with soft touch and range that extends beyond the three. Fielder has touch over both shoulders and a go-to move he is comfortable with.” — Jamie Shaw, On3 National Recruiting Analyst

“I just think my relationship with coach Cooley,” he said of why he chose Georgetown. “I have a lot of trust in him and what we can do together. I just feel like it’s a perfect fit. Obviously Georgetown has a very famous history and it can be special what we can do.” Fielder is a stretch big with skill and a high motor and he shared what Georgetown Hoya fans can expect from him. “They are getting a work horse. I am going to work my tail off and be a great teammate and a great person.”

Fielder is quick in the post, he runs the floor well and has the three-point stroke of a guard; he’s everything you’d want in a modern power forward. At 6-foot-9, he’s a bit of a tweener position-wise, but he uses that to his advantage. Against smaller defenders, he stays aggressive, punishing his opponent by backing them down in the post before making a quick move to the basket. He’s got a nice mid-range and three-point shot, so he can space the floor and make lumbering centers pay.

Fielder, a Boise, Idaho native, is a perfect fit for the modern college game at the 4 or 5 position. At 6-foot-10, 220 pounds, Fielder can stretch out to the perimeter as a stretch 4 or 5, and has the outside shot to excel at either position. As his body fills out further, Fielder’s versatility and physical play can make him a major mismatch for opponents to deal with in the coming years. Shot-Making … Fielder is a four-star because of his shooting ability. He can hit a 15-foot midrange jumper or step out behind the arc and knock down a three with ease. If he can add more of a face-up game to his arsenal, Fielder can become a go-to scoring option for Georgetown, somewhat similar to a Zach Freemantle for Xavier or even a Sandro Mamukelashvili for Seton Hall.

Areas of improvement:



1) Good athlete but appears to be a little slow side to side. Will probably have trouble guarding smaller quicker guys



2) Post play. Doesn't have a lot of back to the basket moves at this stage More comfy facing up or finishing in the paint off dumpoffs — YaBoyNYP (@yaboynyp) March 28, 2023

Fielder is a senior at the Southern California Academy in Northridge, Calif. His stock rose a ton in 2022 during the spring and summer months as he played quite well on the grassroots basketball circuit for the Los Angeles-based West Coast Elite in the Under Armour Association league. Throughout his recruiting process, Fielder has picked up nearly 30 scholarship offers from a range of high-major programs, including the Orange, Providence, Southern California, Boston College, Arizona State, Creighton, Iowa, Maryland, Miami, Nebraska, St. John’s and TCU.

Ranked the No. 16 center in his class by 247Sports.com, Fielder initially committed to Providence last September. With Cooley now the head man at another Big East school, Fielder is making the move as well. “I chose Georgetown because of my relationship with coach Cooley,” he told On3. “I really trust what he’s saying and I really believe that he believes in me. He believes we can make Georgetown really good together. They have a good history and we want to keep that going. Keep the history of elite bigs coming through. I’m really excited.” Julius von Hanzlik, his coach at Southern California Academy, said: “Fielder at 6’11 can step out and play on the perimeter like a guard or wing with his shooting, ball handling, and decision-making ability. What makes him unique is most bigger skilled players don’t want to bang or have anything to do with the paint. “That is not the case for Fielder. He embraces playing physical and banging down low. He will bring you down to that block and post you with physicality and skill. With his size, versatility, and most importantly mentality he’s got a real chance of getting his name called on draft night. NBA is a reality for him. Drew is just built different mentally. He’s everything you want in your player as a coach.”

