WATCH: The Ed Cooley Press Conference

By CasualHoya
/ new

Ed Cooley will be formally introduced as the next head coach of the Georgetown Hoyas today and we’ll be covering all of the action as it happens!

You can watch the press conference by clicking HERE at noon eastern.

Hoya Saxa!

Cooley has arrived at Georgetown...

