WATCH: The Ed Cooley Press Conference

Ed Cooley will be formally introduced as the next head coach of the Georgetown Hoyas today and we’ll be covering all of the action as it happens!

You can watch the press conference by clicking HERE at noon eastern.

Hoya Saxa!

Cooley has arrived at Georgetown...

The story at Georgetown: campus is buzzing, and it does feel different here from years past. The vibe around the program is changed, and it will be far more accessible going forward. That’s why this hire was so critical. The doors to the program will be opened up. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 22, 2023

Early arrival at John Thompson athletic center for introduction of Ed Cooley as #Hoyas men’s basketball coach. pic.twitter.com/WYqErEZBq4 — Gene Wang (@gene_wang) March 22, 2023

Ed Cooley and Lee Reed are meeting with Georgetown players right now. Along with Cooley right now is assistant coach Ivan Thomas. Cooley offered all of his staff members at Providence the same roles in DC. I’m told that most are planning on joining him. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 22, 2023

Ed Cooley has arrived to Georgetown. pic.twitter.com/a8QFF1LhW0 — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 22, 2023

Less than an hour away. Please tune in at Noon to welcome Coach Cooley to the Hilltop! https://t.co/obQRSQJYzP pic.twitter.com/v1E0e0iD4u — Hoya Hoop Club (@HoyaHoopClub) March 22, 2023

I will Venmo $100 to the first person that asks Cooley a question that mentions Taylor Swift. — Casual Hoya (@CasualHoya) March 22, 2023

Waiting for Cooley pic.twitter.com/lJ9LzTf9Ww — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) March 22, 2023

Ed Cooley called up former players to the front, acknowledging their importance to the program.



Jeff Green randomly in town for Nuggets-Wizards. pic.twitter.com/1bVnyqX35J — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 22, 2023

Cooley: "My goal is to meet every single student on this campus. You will see me working out, I will be in our cafeterias, I will check my players' classes, you will see more of me than you have ever seen...I would like 80% of our students at every single game." — Hilltop Hoops (@HilltopHoops_) March 22, 2023

Cooley is dealing. This might be the boldest line of the entire press conference. https://t.co/18K65wdWJh — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 22, 2023

GTown cracks me up because they’re about to commit several million $$ worth of NIL money to lure 17 year olds but are also hosting Cooley’s introductory press conference in a room that was probably used as the site of a talk about mid 19th century Kurdish poetry the day before. https://t.co/1yD0aEcZHw — Curry Hicks Sage (@CurryHicksSage) March 22, 2023

Georgetown head coach Ed Cooley says he’ll look into starting a series with coach Kevin Willard and University of Maryland basketball @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/MNem6E2eK7 — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) March 22, 2023

“It is Divine Providence that I’m here. I needed a change. I wouldn’t change unless it provided an unbelievable opportunity.”



- Ed Cooley — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 22, 2023