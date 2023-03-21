PROVIDENCE CRIERS: Friars Fan Reactions to Georgetown Hiring Cooley

While a few fans of the Georgetown Hoyas may still be on the fence about the recent hiring of Ed Cooley, one thing that has made the transition so much more fun is seeing fans of the Providence Friars react to the news that Cooley is leaving Providence for the Georgetown job.

Providence fans, let me be absolutely clear about how we feel: BOO-FUCKING-HOO. — Casual Hoya (@CasualHoya) March 21, 2023

Of course, some of the unfounded, baseless rumors are getting way out of hand. Let’s hope PC hires Bobby Hurley or Kim English or someone else so they can stop whining soon.

Here are some of the best:

Its been 24 hours since Ed Cooley lost the only group of people who will publicly defend him and his mediocre-at-best resume. And still not one major media member reporting on how dirty his exit was. Recruiting kids and coaching all while knowing he’d be coaching a rival. pic.twitter.com/1xZDwSvycZ — Friar Faithful (@PCFriarFaithful) March 21, 2023

Ed Cooley fucked up. He just made the #pcbb community 10x stronger. — Friars Fam (@friarsfam) March 20, 2023

I me myself money Cooley — seanmcnamara (@72seanmcnamara) March 21, 2023

Students living near @ProvidenceCol are already expressing their frustrations over Head Coach Ed Cooley’s announcement to leave for Georgetown. A beloved quote from Cooley “Us, We, Together, Family, Friars” dawning a new F near campus..Fraud. pic.twitter.com/z2nRNJUKYz — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) March 20, 2023

I stand with Providence! Available for 1 week only. https://t.co/Z3Ihce3SOB pic.twitter.com/GFcitzHxsJ — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) March 21, 2023

Remember when this tub of lard shit himself in front of everyone and it leaked through the towel he was using to cover it up?!? pic.twitter.com/7iSdWOY8dW — Gator (@pimpsdontcry99) March 20, 2023

Cooley publicly calling his players arrogant and asking if they’re frauds on 3/4, one day after signing a doc to sell his house is an unprecedented level of scumbag #pcbb https://t.co/K0cMbP1ChQ — cranstonfriar (@cranstonfriar) March 21, 2023

Ed Cooley is off to Georgetown.



Even if it was inevitable, the Ed Cooley Story in Providence should have ended differently than this.https://t.co/1QXCZfXZCs — Kevin Farrahar (@Kevin_Farrahar) March 21, 2023

We interviewed Ed Cooley in November 2021.



We didn’t think he would ever leave based on his comments here.



To say we’re shocked is an understatement pic.twitter.com/f3OlkykaKG — Beers, Business, and Balls (@the_bbb_podcast) March 20, 2023

Father-

Merry Christmas! We hath celebrated, made merry, eaten well. Col Hopkins loved the food. We remain on a short leave before continuing our campaign. Col. Fanta said: “enjoy the red meat”. Oh did we ever. Please share with mother the attached photo- as focused as ever. Ed pic.twitter.com/ODQEJ0ghMv — Benedict Cooley (@general_cooley) December 26, 2022

Remember when Pitino was looked at as a scumbag and Cooley was the one people thought highly of? Yeah that’s flipped. This is how you leave a program. pic.twitter.com/PpLLrCH9Ko — Matthew Lebeau (@Matt_Lebeau15) March 20, 2023

Providence twitter ever since Cooley left for Georgetown https://t.co/2vGD0bQxR1 pic.twitter.com/6aHRiyMS0n — Pretty Bird (33-0) (Maui and BE Champions) (@Billyfrom4C) March 21, 2023

Ed isn’t the smartest person. Remember it took him 4 times to get the minimum SAT score to get into college.



His wife wants to get far away from Ed’s mishap. — Dave Cotter (@cotter_dave) March 20, 2023

BREAKING: Inside sources are reporting that images of Ed Cooley’s infidelity to his wife were found on Hunter Biden’s laptop. Cooley making the move to DC in order to be closer to the Biden administration. Sickening day for the Providence community. pic.twitter.com/Tlr8skEDGM — The REAL Dr. Robby Freedom (@unclerobby1968) March 21, 2023

I felt bad for PC fans. No more. This has gotten gross. — Nolan (@NationWideNolan) March 21, 2023

Friars fans can view the introductory press conference for Cooley at GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY tomorrow by clicking here at noon.

In the meantime, they can enjoy this tune to go along with their tears: