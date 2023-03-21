 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News ED COOLEY HIRED AS HEAD COACH OF THE GEORGETOWN HOYAS

Filed under:

PROVIDENCE CRIERS: Friars Fan Reactions to Georgetown Hiring Cooley

By whipple
/ new
Providence v Marquette Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

While a few fans of the Georgetown Hoyas may still be on the fence about the recent hiring of Ed Cooley, one thing that has made the transition so much more fun is seeing fans of the Providence Friars react to the news that Cooley is leaving Providence for the Georgetown job.

Of course, some of the unfounded, baseless rumors are getting way out of hand. Let’s hope PC hires Bobby Hurley or Kim English or someone else so they can stop whining soon.

Here are some of the best:

Friars fans can view the introductory press conference for Cooley at GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY tomorrow by clicking here at noon.

In the meantime, they can enjoy this tune to go along with their tears:

More From Casual Hoya

Loading comments...