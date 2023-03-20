COOLEY WATCH: Zillow Indicates Cooley Property Posted

In the latest news this morning, Providence fans caught wind of a certain home owned by Ed Cooley being listed for sale on Zillow. This seems to indicate to anyone with a brain that Cooley and his wife are on the move, potentially to Washington DC. Everyone is imminently expecting an announcement that Cooley is accepting the job with the Georgetown Hoyas.

Ed Cooley put his Rhode Island home on the market for sale this morning, per Zillow.https://t.co/tmbiR2wiXo — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 20, 2023

Local Fox WPRI reporter Morey Hershgordon confirmed the listing is Cooley’s home.

Zillow does not lie. For Sale! https://t.co/HbDQg95bho — Kevin McNamara (@KevinMcNamara33) March 20, 2023

Earlier posts did not have the link to Zillow, presumably out of deference to Cooley’s privacy, but that’s out the window with Rothstein’s blast.

There is a possibility that the house could be listed for a multitude of reasons, but the personal affects in the photos seem to confirm the house belongs to the Providence coach.

Some BIG EAST fans may remember a summer where Cooley would record himself jumping into his backyard pool after a big recruit announced. That is indeed the same pool.

Last night, a few interviews were released by Hershgordon and WPRI.

Certainly feels Ed Cooley's days are over at PC



"Sometimes in life change is needed for emotional stability and wellness and just because you're at a place doesn't mean it's forever."



My exclusive conversation with '22 National Coach of the Year:https://t.co/q2ixa7qYtV — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) March 20, 2023

