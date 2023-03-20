HOYA SAXA! Ed Cooley Hired as Next Head Coach of the Georgetown Hoyas

In a move that will surely send shockwaves throughout the BIG EAST and NCAA basketball for years to come, the Georgetown Hoyas have reportedly agreed to terms with Ed Cooley to be their next head coach.

BREAKING: Ed Cooley has accepted the Georgetown job and is leaving Providence, source tells CBS Sports. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 20, 2023

While there have been rumors that an offer has been on the table since at least the dismissal of Patrick Ewing, it appears Cooley will indeed be leaving his hometown to come to Washington, DC.

Cooley, who previously coached at Providence for the past twelve seasons (242-152), is widely regarded as one of the top coaches in the country. Cooley’s overall record is 334-221, with five years at Fairfield (92-69). Under his leadership, the Friars made the NCAA Tournament seven times, including a trip to the Sweet Sixteen in 2022. In 2022, he was named the recipient of the Naismith Coach of the Year and the BIG EAST Coach of the Year, among other coaching awards. Cooley’s Providence teams won a BIG EAST Regular Season Title (2022) and a BIG EAST Tournament Title (2014).

His success on the court, combined with his reputation as a strong recruiter and respected member of the coaching community, made him an attractive candidate for the Hoyas. The late, great coach John Thompson Jr. has always thought highly of Cooley as a coach, from a distance.

According to sources close to the situation, Cooley was targeted for the job by Georgetown President Jack DeGioia and Athletic Director Lee Reed swiftly at the end of the season (or perhaps earlier). With Providence facing Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament, some delays were inevitable. Cooley is expected to be formally introduced at a press conference in the coming days. His annual salary is expected to be north of $5 million.

The hiring of Cooley is seen as a major upgrade for Georgetown, which has struggled to compete at the highest levels of college basketball in recent years. The Hoyas have not put together a résumé worthy of an at-large NCAA Tournament bid since 2015 and finished these past two seasons with a record of just 2-37 in the BIG EAST. However, with Cooley now at the helm, there is renewed optimism that the program can quickly return to its former glory.

With the transfer portal still beckoning all players like a siren’s song, there’s no telling what state the Georgetown roster will be in for Cooley to inherit. Five players—Primo Spears, Jordan Riley, Denver Anglin, D’Ante Bass, and Malcolm Wilson—have already put their names in the portal and received contact from other programs. Moreover, it will be interesting to see who Cooley hires as assistant coaches. While Patrick Ewing had some holdovers from John Thompson III’s staff, that is far from the norm.

Cooley will, of course, have an opportunity to shape the Georgetown roster in his own image, bringing in new transfers and recruits, as well as potentially re-recruit players on last year’s Georgetown team in whom he may see potential. Bringing players from Providence as in-conference transfers is now permitted but may appear uncouth. There have been rumors of a couple current Cooley recruits and transfers being “package deals” with Cooley if he should take another job, but that remains to be seen. Rumors of a few PC assistant coaches joining Cooley at Georgetown have yet to be confirmed.

The overarching challenge for Cooley will be to navigate the familiar-yet-highly-competitive BIG EAST Conference, to compete with programs with recent success such as Marquette, Creighton, Xavier, UConn, as well as historic programs like Villanova and Seton Hall with new, young coaches, and St. John’s and their expected new hire. Of course, Georgetown’s old rival Providence will have some new bad blood to heat up this rivalry. Cooley also has beef with UConn fans after calling them “extremely spoiled” for taking their success in the men’s and women’s programs for granted.

With Cooley’s track record of success and his ability to get the most out of his players, there is reason to believe that he is up to the task to get Georgetown to compete in what appears to be the nation’s top basketball conference for years to come. The biggest concerns, until proven otherwise, will be whether Cooley-led teams can find NCAA Tournament success. Perhaps Georgetown—with a hotbed of recruiting nearby, fertile NIL opportunities being planted, and a starved fanbase eager for engagement—can give Cooley the requisite boost get to the next level in March Madness. Like JTIII’s most successful years, Cooley will likely need to find a sure-fire NBA lottery pick or two to help carry the load en route to a Final Four.

In the end, the hiring of Ed Cooley represents a solid move by Georgetown to revitalize its basketball program. Fans will and should be excited about the prospects. Cooley is an excellent teacher, coach, and communicator. By all accounts, he is a good person and excellent developed of fine young men, like Thompson was.

Other coaching candidates may have proven successful at Georgetown with the opportunity but the University apparently feels that Cooley is their guy. It’s hard to disagree that he’s a good fit for Georgetown Basketball at this time in the program’s history. It remains to be seen how quickly he can turn things around, but the Hoyas are very likely in good hands with Cooley at the helm.

Welcome to Georgetown, Coach Cooley!

Hoya Saxa.