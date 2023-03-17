 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NEXT CHAPTERS: Ed Cooley and Rick Pitino Finish Seasons, Fans Wait

Providence loses to Kentucky, 61-53, Iona falls to UConn, 87-63

By whipple
/ new
Syndication: The Providence Journal Kris Craig / USA TODAY NETWORK

Providence lost to Kentucky, 61-53, and Iona fell to UConn, 87-63. News about the coaching carousel is coming out fast and furious, including Casual Hoya declaring that Ed Cooley will indeed be the next coach of the Georgetown Hoyas. The question is, when? We wait.

Meanwhile, John Fanta has reported that St. John’s intends to finalize a deal with Rick Pitino to hire the Hall of Famer as its next head coach. There’s no reason to doubt this news other than the recent uptick in Providence fans hoping that Pitino would come back to coach PC.

Here are some other interesting tweets and links since the losses.

More From Casual Hoya

Loading comments...