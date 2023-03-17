NEXT CHAPTERS: Ed Cooley and Rick Pitino Finish Seasons, Fans Wait

Providence lost to Kentucky, 61-53, and Iona fell to UConn, 87-63. News about the coaching carousel is coming out fast and furious, including Casual Hoya declaring that Ed Cooley will indeed be the next coach of the Georgetown Hoyas. The question is, when? We wait.

Ed Cooley will be the next head coach of the Georgetown Hoyas. — Casual Hoya (@CasualHoya) March 18, 2023

Meanwhile, John Fanta has reported that St. John’s intends to finalize a deal with Rick Pitino to hire the Hall of Famer as its next head coach. There’s no reason to doubt this news other than the recent uptick in Providence fans hoping that Pitino would come back to coach PC.

NEW: St. John's intends to finalize a deal with Rick Pitino to hire the Hall of Famer as its next head coach, sources tell FOX Sports.



My story: https://t.co/9tILHTkAnK — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 18, 2023

Ed Cooley, welcome to Georgetown — Thompson’s Towel (@ThompsonsTowel) March 18, 2023

Is this the last walk for Rick Pitino as the head coach of Iona? pic.twitter.com/ztuIRguATH — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 17, 2023

Ed Cooley 3-7 in the NCAA Tournament. — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) March 18, 2023

Nothing is definite on Rick Pitino's future, per multiple sources.



"Not done," one source said.



He still hasn't visited the St. John's campus, seen the facilities, met with the President, etc. — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) March 18, 2023

The final seconds + celebration as No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson upsets No. 1 Purdue



@Williams_Justin | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/4OqEHrHW8U — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 18, 2023

Rick Pitino, St. John's, Ed Cooley ... and whatever the hell comes next.



What was once though impossible now seems inevitable: Pitino's magnificent return to the big leagues of CBBB appears to be just days away.



"I would expect this thing to move fast."https://t.co/4i7yZJlNeT — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 18, 2023