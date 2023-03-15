PORTAL WATCH: Tracking Georgetown Transfer Announcements (UPDATED)

After the last two miserable seasons by the Georgetown Hoyas, going 0-19 and 2-18 in the BIG EAST, there’s very little hope that many of the players will be retained as the program looks for a new basketball coach. On the other hand, after seeing some of the on-court product, many fans are questioning whether they want certain players to return.

Georgetown is also confirming that Malcolm Wilson is officially in the transfer portal. https://t.co/uqbiYVgXpM — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) March 15, 2023

Even in the age of the “free agency” transfer portal, player development is the key. Team chemistry and experience seems to trump rankings and potential. Georgetown had a complete roster revolution last spring and there is no reason not to suspect the same won’t happen. That said, having a coach in place could go a long way in retaining a few key players.

Everyone on Georgetown’s 2022-23 roster, except Bryson Mozone, likely has eligibility left. Akok Akok, Malcolm Wilson, and Qudus Wahab are listed as seniors and Mozone is named as a graduate student. Jay Heath has played 97 games over four seasons but is listed as a junior. For the sake of GU’s NCAA Academic Progress Rate, hopefully someone graduates soon.

Both GU freshmen—Denver Anglin and D’Ante Bass—have announced entry into the transfer portal. Anglin was known as one of the nation’s best shooters and Bass was touted as an athletic specimen. In a season where finding a win was nearly impossible, it’s a shame that neither of these celebrated high school talents could find time on the court to develop.

No one blames the freshmen for leaving, but it would be nice to see these guy develop under a new, to-be-determined coach. These two announced their intent to enter the portal early—and it almost seemed like everyone else in the NCAA waited a day or two to let them express their frustration in the spotlight. Anglin explained his intent to enter the transfer portal saying, “This is more than just a game, it’s life.”

On Monday, Primo Spears announced his intent to test the NBA waters and ultimately enter the portal, saying, “I will be putting my name in this years NBA draft with the intent to come back and enter the transfer portal. I’m super excited and eager to see what God has in store for me ahead.” Like a few point guards who came and transferred before him, Spears is a talented yet polarizing figure in this era of Georgetown basketball.

Primo Spears has entered the transfer portal. His season at Georgetown:



16.0 PPG

5.3 APG

3.0 RPG

1.1 SPG@primo_spears pic.twitter.com/YnOFVpAP4C — SLAM University (@slam_university) March 13, 2023

Sophomore Jordan Riley—a former Mr. Basketball in New York awardee—showed glimmers of his potential this season after coming back from shoulder surgery. Again, he didn’t get enough minutes and it would be great to see a healthy Riley develop and graduate with a Georgetown diploma but he’s already garnered some interest and calls.

Georgetown fans are not strangers to the transfer portal parade, be it coming or going. Prior to March 1st, the list of transfers for the Ewing-era (2017-2023) included Dante Harris, Donald Carey, Collin Holloway, Tyler Beard, Timothy Ighoefe, Jalin Billingsley, Kobe Clark, Jamari Sibley, T.J. Berger, Mac McClung, James Akinjo, Josh LeBlanc, Galen Alexander, Myron Gardner, Grayson Carter, Antwan Walker, Chris Sodom, and Qudus Wahab (returned). Transfer forward Tre King never played a game for Georgetown and transfer guard Jalen Harris left the team after five games in 2020 for family reasons.

With the announcement of a coaching transition, Georgetown has applied a tourniquet but the transfer bleeding of the Ewing Era has not quite stopped yet.

Here is the 2022-23 roster, and who we know intends to enter the transfer portal:

0 Brandon Murray 6-5 225 G So. Germantown, Md. / IMG Academy [Fla.] LSU

1 Primo Spears 6-3 185 G So. Hartford, Conn. / Mt. Zion Prep [Md.] Duquesne Transfer Portal

4 Denver Anglin 6-1 185 G Fr. Montclair, N.J. / Gill St. Bernard’s Transfer Portal

5 Jay Heath 6-3 200 G Jr. Washington, D.C. / Woodrow Wilson Arizona State

11 Akok Akok 6-10 205 F Sr. Manchester, N.H. / Putnam Science Academy [Conn.] UConn

12 Jordan Riley 6-4 200 G So. Brentwood, N.Y. / Brentwood Transfer Portal

15 Bryson Mozone 6-6 210 F Gr. North Augusta, S.C. / North Augusta USC Upstate

21 Ryan Mutombo 7-2 265 C So. Atlanta, Ga. / The Lovett School

22 Bradley Ezewiro 6-9 255 F/C So. Torrance, Calif. / Oak Hill Academy [Va.] LSU

23 D’Ante Bass 6-6 200 F Fr. Savannah, Ga. / Windsor Forest Transfer Portal

31 Wayne Bristol Jr. 6-6 195 G Jr. Upper Marlboro, Md. / St. Thomas More School [Conn.] Howard

32 Malcolm Wilson 7-0 220 C Sr. Columbia, S.C. / Ridge View

34 Qudus Wahab 6-11 245 C Sr. Lagos, Nigeria / Flint Hill [Va.] Maryland

55 Victor Muresan 6-11 185 F Jr. Potomac, Md. / Georgetown Day School

Here are some of the Tweets about the Transfer Portal and Georgetown athletes:

Schools that have reached out to @GeorgetownHoops transfer Jordan Riley so far:



Hofstra

San Diego state

Old Dominion

Rhode Island

Bryant

Cal state Bakersfield

South Alabama

Texas Arlington https://t.co/ESCkJB7hAa — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) March 14, 2023

NEWS: Georgetown freshman forward D’Ante Bass plans to enter the transfer portal, he tells @On3sports.



Bass’ statement and story: https://t.co/AbLckxce8O pic.twitter.com/KB2cOL0fME — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 9, 2023

NEWS: Georgetown sophomore guard Primo Spears plans to enter the transfer portal, he tells @On3sports.



Will also test the NBA draft waters but intends to return to school.



Averaged 16.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists this season.



Story: https://t.co/pYmAAioEYH pic.twitter.com/OWMJZUwBjo — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 13, 2023

UPDATE 3/15: Malcolm Wilson is reportedly entering the transfer portal, expected to be a graduate student with two years left (due to COVID extra year and red-shirt freshman year).