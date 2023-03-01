GAME THREAD: Georgetown at Creighton

Game 31: Georgetown Hoyas (7-23, 2-17) at Creighton Bluejays (18-11, 12-6)

When: Wednesday 8:30 PM but probably more like 8:45

Where: CHI Health Center (Omaha)

It’s the regular season finale for the Hoyas tonight



Creighton

⏰ 8:30 p.m. ET

CHI Health Center (Omaha, Neb.)

FS1

99.1 FM / Sirius XM 386 w/ @HoyasWin

https://t.co/DFkGsPWR3F#HoyaSaxa pic.twitter.com/KBG4y8ev8U — Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) March 1, 2023

TV: FS1 (Kevin Kulger & Nich Bahe)

Radio: 99.1, Sirius XM 386 (Rich Chvotkin - 49th season)

Series: Bluejays lead 13-9 and have won the last three in the series

Last Meeting: Creighton beat Georgetown 63-53 in DC on Feb. 1.

Hoyas Quick Look:

KenPom: 214 - Offense (191), Defense (229)

Best 2 Wins: Butler (123), DePaul (145)

Worst Loss: American (288)

KenPom Projected Record: 7-24 (2-18)

Net Ranking: 225

Last 5: LLWLL

Bluejays Quick Look:

KenPom: 14 - Offense (30), Defense (13)

Best 2 Wins: UConn (5), Xavier (18)

Worst Loss: Nebraska (96)

KenPom Projected Record: 20-11 (14-6)

Net Ranking: 15

Last 5: LLWLW

KenPom Game Prediction: Creighton 83, Georgetown 63 (96%)

Line: Georgetown +18, o/u 146.5

We’ve mercifully come to the end of the regular season for Georgetown and the Hoyas find themselves as 18 point underdogs against Creighton in Omaha on Senior Night. Of course this isn’t even the biggest spread Georgetown has faced this season as they were 22 point dogs at UConn. A win for Patrick Ewing’s team would be the biggest upset in the history of the program as far as Vegas is concerned.

Around the league Villanova won at Seton Hall last night meaning that we are all but assured of a Hoyas - Wildcats Part 3 next on March 8 at MSG. There is a scenario where Georgetown could still finish 10th but since it’s both really unlikely and equally complicated, I’m not going to go over it here.

Also Georgetown is the only Big East team off this weekend. This gives whoever is making men’s basketball decisions a little more time to think about what they want to do for next season as next season for Georgetown will basically start sometime next week.

