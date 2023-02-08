FRIED BY THE FRIARS: Hoyas Lose Another One, No. 20 Providence Wins 74-62

Your Georgetown Hoyas (6-19, 1-13 Big East) lost another game to the Providence Friars (18-6, 10-3 Big East) on Wednesday. Patrick Ewing’s Hoyas have lost 4 straight since their victory over DePaul and 33 of their last 34 BIG EAST games. Ed Cooley’s crew did not run away with this one but carried a comfortable lead over Georgetown through the last 28 minutes of the game. They are 13-0 at home this year. Despite GU being held at arm’s length, Bradley Ezewiro impressed off the bench, finding open gaps in the Friars’ defense for several thunderous second-half dunks.

Ezewiro actually led the game in scoring with 19 points on 8-9 shooting in 22 minutes off the bench. Primo Spears had 18 points on 6-16 shooting (1-3 3PT) with 7 assists. Brandon Murray had 16 points, shooting 5-14 from the field and 2-4 from three. Akok Akok scored only 4 points, Qudus Wahab missed two field goals and made only one free throw, Jay Heath was 1-6 in 16 minutes, Bryson Mozone scored two off of free throws in 9 minutes, and Jordan Riley was 0-1 in 13 minutes. The Hoyas had 13 assists and 10 turnovers for the game.

The Friars had four players in double figures—Noah Locke 11 pts (3-5 3PT), Devin Carter 12 pts, Ed Cromwell 12 pts, and Bryce Hopkins 17 pts (6-5 FGs)— with Jared Bynum and Clifton Moore also chipping in 9 and 8 points apiece. PC had 21 assists and 9 turnovers.

Hardly a defensive battle between the longtime conference rivals, Providence scored 17 fast-break points to Georgetown’s two.

In the first half, Providence went on a 16-2 run from about 12 minutes to 8 minutes left in the period to make the score 30-17. The Hoyas cut the lead to 6 with about 5 minutes left but swelled to 12 at times.

At halftime, Providence led 39-30. Georgetown shot 10 for 25 from the field (40%), including 3 for 6 from three. The Friars were 16 for 33 for field goals and 4-13 from the perimeter. The Hoyas had 9 first-half turnovers while PC had only 3. Providence led the first half in bench points 18-7, points in the paint 28-14, and points off turnovers 13-3.

During the second half, the lead grew to 14. The Hoyas kept within about 10 points about didn’t make a move and couldn’t get consistent stops.

Georgetown had a 4-minute scoreless stretch ending around 13 minutes, but went on a 10-4 run to come within 7 points before a Locke three pointer brought the lead back to 10 (61-51) with 7:45 left. Over the next two minutes, Ezewiro got two more thunderous dunks.

The Hoyas did not have another run left in them. Hopkins finished an alley-pop but Spears hit a free throw and the score was 68-56 with 3:50 left. Akok missed a good look from the corner on the break and Spears stripped it before the media timeout. Ezewiro had 17 points on 7 for 8 shooting at this point. He got another big dunk to bring the Hoyas within 10 with 3:15 left, 68-58, but it was over.

Providence chewed the clock for the remainder of the game with Georgetown only making free throws. PC took a shot clock violation at the end to draw some boos as GU covered the spread.

Georgetown scored 32 points in the second half (12-30 FGs) with PC only scoring 35 (12-31 FGs) but the Hoyas were 0-9 from three and Providence was 4-8 from the perimeter. Georgetown lead in second-period bench points, 23-20, thanks to Ezewiro, but lost in second-half categories of points in the paint 38-32 and second chance points 13-11.

Up next is Marquette as the No. 10 Golden Eagles face the Hoyas at noon on Saturday, February 11 (FS1).