LINKS: Georgetown Looks to Prevent 10th BIG EAST Win for Well Rested Providence

Your Georgetown Hoyas (6-18, 1-12 Big East) head to the Arena-Formerly-Known-As-The-“Dunk” to face the Providence Friars (17-6, 9-3 Big East) on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. While Georgetown is still licking its wounds from losing one to the UConn Huskies on Saturday, Providence has had a week off to prepare for their expected 10th conference win. Georgetown has lost 32 of the last 33 BIG EAST games.

Friars coach Ed Cooley on the Hoyas:



"Georgetown is a very athletic, physical, tough team. They're having a tough time closing games but they can beat anybody. They are very, very physical." — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) February 6, 2023

Here are the links:

No. 20 Providence Looks to Stay Perfect at Home, Welcomes Georgetown | FLM

No. 20 Providence puts its 12-0 home record on the line when Georgetown visits Rhode Island’s capital city to continue Big East play on Wednesday night. The Friars (17-6, 9-3 Big East) have had a week off since completing their third set of back-to-back road games in conference play, falling 85-83 in overtime at first-place and now-No. 13 Xavier on Feb. 1. “I can’t wait to get back home, and I’m looking forward to a sold-out building. We’re going to need everything we can to get our 10th Big East win,” Providence coach Ed Cooley said. “Nothing to put our heads down about (after the Xavier loss). I’m very, very proud of our men.”

Avoiding the Upset: Providence vs. Georgetown Game Preview | Providence Crier

This [Georgetown] team doesn’t lack talent. They just look cohesion and unity. When I watch them play, it seems like it is 5 individual players who happen to be wearing the same color jersey. If Georgetown and the players ever “bought in”, I genuinely feel they have the talent to be competitive in the Big East. Unfortunately, that just hasn’t happened, nor has it ever happened in the Ewing era besides that one magical Big East Tournament weekend. If Providence can play fundamental basketball and avoid picking up the sloppy tendencies of their opponent, they should win comfortably at home. It will be a test to see if Providence plays down to their opponent or comes in understanding that anything other than a win is not acceptable.

Providence is 11-2 this season in games where Noah Locke scores in double figures.



Could be the X-Factor to monitor moving forward.



Friars host Georgetown tonight.



8 PM ET on @CBSSportsNet. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 8, 2023

How to Watch No. 20 Providence Basketball vs. Georgetown | Providence Journal

Georgetown visits the No. 20 Providence Friars after Brandon Murray scored 21 points in the Hoyas’ 68-62 loss to the UConn Huskies. The Friars have gone 12-0 at home. Providence ranks fourth in the Big East with 38.2 points per game in the paint led by Ed Croswell averaging 10.3. The Hoyas are 1-12 against Big East opponents. Georgetown is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The Friars and Hoyas square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

No. 20/17 Men’s Basketball Game Notes vs. Georgetown | FRIARS

The No. 20/17 Friars will host Georgetown on Wednesday, February 8 at 8:00 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. Providence and Georgetown have met 79 times in school history, with all but two meetings coming since the formation of the BIG EAST Conference in 1979. The Hoyas lead the all-time series, 47-32. Georgetown won the first meeting, 77-51, in Providence in 1956, before the Friars took a rematch in Providence, 83-56, in 1959. The Hoyas hold a 25-10 advantage in Washington, D.C. In Providence, the Friars lead, 20-15. The teams have met nine times on a neutral court, with Georgetown holding a 7-2 advantage. One of those two Friar wins was in the 1987 NCAA Tournament. PC earned an 88-73 victory that sent the team to its second Final Four appearance. In the first meeting between the two teams last season, the Friars earned an 83-75 win on January 20, 2022 in Providence. In the second game between the two teams in Washington, the Friars defeated Georgetown, 71-52, on February 6, 2022. Friar Tid Bits: PC is 5-0 in BIG EAST home games this season with wins over MU, UConn, SJU, DePaul and Butler.

Hoyas Travel to No. 20/17 Providence | GUHOYAS

The Georgetown University men’s basketball team is set to travel to Providence, Rhode Island for a midweek matchup with the No. 20/17 Providence Friars. Wednesday’s matchup at Amica Mutual Pavilion is slated for 8 p.m. with the Hoyas coming off a 68-62 loss to then-No. 24/T23 UConn on Saturday. The Friars are coming off an 85-83 overtime loss at then-No. 16/15 Xavier last Wednesday... Five Friars reached double figures with Noah Locke and Ed Croswell leading the way with 22 points and 21 points, respectively. Locke was 6-of-7 from behind the arc while also chipping in five rebounds. Croswell was efficient from the floor shooting 8-of-9 on the evening while also going 5-of-6 from the charity stripe. Devin Carter, Bryce Hopkins and Jared Bynum all reached double figures with 15, 10 and 11 points, respectively. Four Friars average double figures with Hopkins leading the way with 16.1 ppg followed by Carter (13.1), Croswell (12.9) and Locke (10.8). Hopkins and Croswell are lethal on the boards for Ed Cooley’s squad averaging 9.3 rpg and 7.4 rpg respectively and Bynum’s 4.5 apg paces the offense.