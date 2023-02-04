GRAY SKIES: No. 24 UConn Closes Out Georgetown, 68-62

Your Georgetown Hoyas (6-18, 1-12) lost another one to the Connecticut Huskies (18-6, 7-6) on Saturday at noon for Georgetown’s annual GRAY OUT game, 68-62. The Hoyas took a late lead and could not hold on.

Georgetown 61

No. 24 UConn 60



Huskies in serious trouble late on FS1. pic.twitter.com/QgjRAc9tmi — Heat Check CBB (@HeatCheckCBB) February 4, 2023

Press Release from GUHoyas:

Georgetown Goes Down to the Wire with No. 24/T23 UConn

WASHINGTON – Battling through the second half and taking its first lead of the second half with 4:42 on the clock, the Hoyas could not hold on as they fell 68-62 to the visiting No. 24/T23 University of Connecticut Huskies on Saturday afternoon. The game marked GU’s annual Gray Out game and the Blue & Gray welcomed 10,621 fans to Capital One Arena.

ON THE RECORD

“We did a pretty good job for the most part of making [Jordan Hawkins] work for everything. But then you know Sanogo , I thought Q did a great job the first game then a great job today for the most part. The rebounds are what hurt us, you know we were up one, got fouled, it was a one-and-one, we missed the front end and we got a stop. I think Akok got a great block on somebody and then they were able to get the rebound and kick it out for a three. Those are game changing plays.” - Head Coach Patrick Ewing on how the game changeD

“I feel good, just trying to get my timing back and things like that basketball wise. Conditioning, I feel great. Coach (Michael) Hill and (Athletic Trainer) Benny (Reisz) did a great job with me getting back in game shape so I feel great.” - Jay Heath on his return

“It was great, I mean I feel like any basketball player knows that when the arena is packed and it’s a lot of people - everybody yelling - that kind of just gives you more energy, makes you want to play harder, faster, better and it’s an adrenaline rush.” - Heath on the game atmosphere

HOYA HIGHLIGHTS

Brandon Murray led a trio of Hoyas in double figures with 21 points on eight made field goals to go along with a game-best three steals, four rebounds and a pair of assists.

Off the bench, Jay Heath tallied 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting, including a trio of 3-pointers to go along with three rebounds and a pair of steals.

Qudus Wahab rounded out those in double figures with 10 points on a 5-of-9 performance from the floor and a squad-best six rebounds. He and Akok Akok each tallied a pair of blocks.

Primo Spears paced the offense handing out five assists and recording a steal to go along with a pair of rebounds.

Georgetown (6-18, 1-12 BIG EAST) shot 43.4% (23-53) from the floor and 7-of-16 (43.8%) from three-point range. UConn shot 42.2% (27-64) from the floor and 50.0% (12-24) from downtown.

The Huskies outrebounded the Hoyas 38-31.

The Blue & Gray forced 11 Husky turnovers while committing just 10 of its own.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The opening minutes saw a back-and-forth game with both teams trading buckets before a 10-3 Husky run gave No. 24 UConn (18-6, 7-6 BE) a 17-10 lead. A dunk from Bradley Ezewirobrought the crowd to its feet and a trio of free throws with two from Wayne Bristol Jr. cut the deficit to two.

UConn was able to stop the momentum and build the lead back up to eight but the Hoyas staged a 12-4 run to knot the game at 29. The run was fueled by its guard play and capped with an Akok Akok 3-pointer.

Free throws pushed UConn ahead two in the last two minutes of play but Murray threaded the needle for a layup in the final minute of action to send both squads into the locker room tied at 31.

The Huskies opened the half with a quick five points but a pair of Murray buckets sandwiching an Akok block knotted the game at 36.

UConn was able to pull ahead again taking an eight-point advantage but it was again a duo of Murray buckets bookending a Wahab bucket that made it a one-point game (46-45, 12:44).

The Hoyas would not go away, continuing to battle despite UConn seemingly always pulling ahead but a Heath triple fueled by the roar from the crowd cut the deficit to three (58-55) and forced the UConn timeout.

Out of the huddle, the Huskies extended the lead to five but a Bryson Mozone triple was backed up by Murray’s game-tying bucket and he drew the foul. As Murray sank the extra point, the Blue & Gray took its first lead of the second frame, 61-60, 4:42.

The Huskies regained the lead on a 3-pointer with 3:03 on the clock and held on for the 68-62 win.

UP NEXT

Georgetown hits the road for a midweek BIG EAST road game at Providence on Wednesday, February 8. Tipoff at Amica Mutual Pavilion is scheduled for 8 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network with Andrew Catalon calling the play-by-play and Steve Lappas providing analysis. Fans can hear the radio call of Rich Chvotkin, in his 49th season as the Voice of the Hoyas, locally on 99.1 FM and nationally on Sirius XM 388.