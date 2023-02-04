GAME THREAD: No. 24 UConn at Georgetown

Game 24: No. 24 UConn Huskies (17-6, 6-6) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-17, 1-11)

When: Saturday Noon

Where: Capital One Arena

TV: FS1 (Brandon Gaudin & Tarik Turner)

Radio: The Team 980, Sirius XM 381 (Rich Chvotkin - 49th season)

Series: Hoyas lead 36-35

Last Meeting: The Hoyas were in the mix late and looking like they might pull off one of the shockers of the season only to eventually run out of gas as then-No. 2 UConn pulled away for the 84-73 victory back on Dec. 20, 2022.

Georgetown Quick Look:

KenPom: 219 - Offense (177), Defense (249)

Best Two Wins: DePaul (141), Siena (146)

Net: 242

Last 5: LLWLL

KenPom Projected Record: 7-24 (2-18)

No. 24 UConn Quick Look:

KenPom: 6 - Offense (9), Defense (19)

Best Two Wins: Alabama (4), Creighton (12)

Net: 8

Last 5: WLWLL

KenPom Projected Record: 23-8 (12-8)

KenPom Game Prediction: UConn 82, Georgetown 66 (93%)

Line: Georgetown +13.5, 0/U 146.5

Georgetown is back at home after playing on it’s better defensive games in a loss to Creighton during the week. The problem of course, was the offense this time as both Primo Spears and Brandon Murray struggled to get going and struggled to share the ball when their shots weren’t falling. Patrick Ewing, without saying any names in particular, said as much in his post game presser.

One of the highlights of the game actually came about during a media timeout when a student hit all of his shots - layup, FT and 3-pointer - and then banked in a prayer from halfcourt.

Bucket Hat ✅



A Bucket’s Jersey ✅



Getting A Bucket ✅ pic.twitter.com/xMYRxIwdii — The NBS Sports Hour (@NBSSportsHour) February 3, 2023

UConn has won two out of three after losing five out of six. I’m not sure anyone had Dan Hurley’s squad at 6-6 through 12 Big East games. Of the Huskies six wins, five are against teams with losing league records. They surely won’t overlook the Hoyas but it would be hard for them not to already be thinking - at least a little bit - about getting a shot to earn a series split when Marquette visits the XL Center on Tuesday.

IT’S BEEN SO LONG SINCE LAST....

Georgetown has lost all five games against UConn since the Huskies rejoined the Big East. The Hoyas last win in this series is particularly easy for me to remember because my son decided to join us just a few hours earlier that morning. I can probably count on one hand the number of home games I’ve missed since 2002 but I had a pretty good reason that time. Thanks to the Fox contract there was no problem getting the game on in our nice room with a view at Alexandria Hospital.

Last time Georgetown beat UConn, my son had just made me a dad. We recently celebrated his 6th birthday. pic.twitter.com/1Z0Q8Yc5e0 — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) February 4, 2023

Anyway....your starting line-up that day was

Jagan Mosely

Rodney Pryor

LJ Peak

Marcus Derrickson

Bradley Hayes

The Hoyas actually trailed by 14 in the second half before coming back to earn the 72-69 victory in a rare mid-January non-conference game. It was actually the last non-conference win for the Hoyas under JT3. Peak led the Hoyas with 21 while Jessie Govan came off the bench to chip in 15.

You know it only counted as two points but this Pryor dunk seemed like it was worth about 20. It was all Hoyas from that point for at least one afternoon in 2017.

Go ahead and leave your witty and not-so witty comments below!