LINKS: Providence Visits Georgetown for Hoyas’ Home Finale

Your Georgetown Hoyas (7-22, 2-16 BIG EAST) will host the No. 20/18 Providence College Friars (20-8, 12-5) on Sunday, February 26 for the season’s home finale. According to GUHoyas, tipoff at Capital One Arena is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on FOX with Tim Brando and Donny Marshall.



To finish off the year, Georgetown will visit Creighton on Wednesday while the rest of the conference will close their regular seasons next weekend. The BIG EAST Tournament starts on Wednesday, March 8th with the Hoyas expected to be the 11th seed.

Big East Tournament Seeding Probabilities - February 23 Update: pic.twitter.com/4wtwcxDUXc — Matt Hackman (@mjhackman) February 23, 2023

It could be “Senior Day” on Sunday. Looking at the roster, and keeping in mind the extra-eligibility allowance due to COVID, it’s not easy to determine who might be honored as expected graduates. Akok Akok, Malcolm Wilson, and Qudus Wahab are listed as seniors and Bryson Mozone is named as a graduate student. Of those, Mozone appears to be the only one who will have exhausted his eligibility this March, but post-grads are not traditionally celebrated on “Senior Day.” Jay Heath has played 97 games over four seasons but is listed as a junior. For the sake of GU’s NCAA Academic Progress Rate, hopefully someone graduates soon. Odds are that it’s Wilson.

The other big question as to whom may make their final appearance in Capital One Arena is the head coach. In all likelihood, Patrick Ewing’s days as coach are numbered and this might be the last anyone sees him on GU’s sidelines in this arena. If fans knew anything for certain, it would be nice to give him a proper sendoff as the Hoya legend that he is. He would be wise to thank the students in attendance before the game tips off.

Providence plays at Georgetown on Sunday. Curious to see the crowd for what is likely Patrick Ewing's last home game. https://t.co/2P206qTnav — Matt St. Jean (@mattstdream) February 23, 2023

Playing the Friars two weeks ago, fans should still be familiar with how Providence has been playing. Since then, Providence lost on the road at St. John’s (73-68) and at UConn (87-69), but Cooley’s squad handled Creighton (2OT) and Villanova at home. They are still ranked no. 20/18.

In the post-game press conference in Providence, Ewing said that “Ed [Cooley] has done an outstanding job at getting them to buy in and play the way that he wants them to play” and “have some older guys who have been around for a while and they play together.” But even Ed Cooley is not perfect.

On Tuesday night, after UConn stomped Providence, Cooley shared:

I didn’t have my guys prepared ... It was men against boys in the second half. I thought their physicality, the environment here, was big time. The Big East is so underrated when you look at atmosphere, competitive edge, top to bottom. That was one of Connecticut’s best games, start to finish, in a long time. You’ve got to give them a lot of credit. Danny (Hurley) did a great job having his kids ready. My kids weren’t. I thought we were soft... This loss is one thousand, one million, percent on me ... I promise you, the next time we play, we’re going to have a different conversation. It will be definitely different in New York if we’re fortunate to play.

I certainly wouldn’t want to be the team that Cooley’s crew plays next. PC will likely shore up the defense and rebounding ahead of Sunday.

Ewing is not wrong in saying that having older athletes often helps a program play as a team, but he has to look in the mirror when it comes to the blame. If the gumbo is poor-tasting, it’s because of him as both the chef and chief grocery shopper. In-coming transfer sophomores and juniors should be playing more team-oriented ball in late February than what fans have seen recently. Perhaps the realization that we’re at the end of the season wakes some folks up.

"Do y'all wanna play? We're acting like we don't. Everything they're doing — everything tougher than us, more aggressive than us. You're acting like y'all are still asleep. Wake up!"



—Patrick Ewing inside the huddle pic.twitter.com/uPj4ElNBiO — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) February 23, 2023

At this point, there is likely no need to further dwell on what has or has not transpired this year. On Sunday, the Hoyas could play up to their opponent and find a groove, but there’s little reason for the FOX audience to expect two full halves of competitive basketball.

Nevertheless, in what might be the last time many pieces of this team and staff are seen in Blue and Gray, the students, alumni, and fans should show their support and send the Hoyas off properly towards their final games in the 2022-23 season. Hoya Saxa.

