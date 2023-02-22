GAME THREAD: St. John’s at Georgetown

Game 29: St. John’s Red Storm (16-12, 6-11) at Georgetown Hoyas (7-21, 2-15)

When: Wednesday, 9 PM

Where: Capital One Arena

TV: CBS Sports Network (Andrew Catalon and Steve Lappas)

Radio: 106.7 The Fan, Sirius XM 392 (Rich Chvotkin - 49th season)

Series: St. John’s leads 64-57 and have won the last four

Last Meeting: St. John’s beat Georgetown 75-73 on Jan. 29 at MSG.

The one you've been waiting for. Tidal Blue shirts for students on Wednesday!



Georgetown Quick Look:

KenPom: 203 - Offense (169), Defense (232)

Best 2 Wins: Butler (116), DePaul (147)

Worst Loss: American (266)

KenPom Projected Record: 8-23 (3-17)

Net Ranking: 220

Last 5: WLLLL

St. John’s Quick Look:

KenPom: 88 - Offense (123), Defense (73)

Best 2 Wins: UConn (6), Providence (29)

Worst Loss: Butler (116)

KenPom Projected Record: 17-14 (7-13)

Net Ranking: 97

Last 5: LWWLL

KenPom Game Prediction: St. John’s 79, Georgetown 75 (65%)

Line: Georgetown +2, o/u 156.5

Georgetown is coming off a Big East win for the second time this season.

And just like the first time, the only thing standing between the Hoyas and consecutive league wins is Mike Anderson and his underperforming St. John’s Red Storm.

The Hoyas were oh-so close to getting the win in the first meeting with the Johnnies before ultimately losing in the dying seconds on an AJ Storr 3-pointer. David Jones had 17 points, Joel Soriano had a double-double and it looked like St. John’s still might have a shot at turning their season around.

That hasn’t happened.

Yes, it looks like Mike Anderson will avoid a losing season - he’s never had one - but he’s in clear danger of not sticking around to see Year 5 in Queens. Even Chris Mullin got the Red Storm into the NCAA Tournament - albeit barely - in his fourth season.

As for the Hoyas, their disappointing season continues to wind down with just two games left after tonight.

That being said, Georgetown’s two Big East wins have ended long losing streaks in different departments. The win over DePaul on Jan. 24th ended the longest skid in league history at 29 games while the victory at Butler this past Sunday ended the Hoyas 22-game road losing streak. Georgetown had dropped 19 straight road Big East games. So no matter what happens, or doesn’t happen the rest of the way - there won’t be any historic losing streaks to point to during the offseason. It’s a low bar but that’s the silver lining right now. Another would be that with two more wins and some help from DePaul, Georgetown could avoid finishing in last place for the second year running.

