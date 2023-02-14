GAME THREAD: Georgetown at Seton Hall

Game 27: Georgetown Hoyas (6-20, 1-14) at Seton Hall Pirates (15-11, 8-7)

When: Tuesday, 6 PM

Where: Prudential Center (Newark, NJ)

TV: CBS Sports Network (Tom McCarthy and Chris Walker)

Radio: The Team 980, Sirius XM 381 (Rich Chvotkin - 49th season)

Series: Hoyas lead 61-56, Pirates have won the last four

Last Meeting: Seton Hall won 61-56 on Jan. 10 at Capital One Arena

Gameday: Hoyas at Pirates



Seton Hall

⏰ 6 p.m.

Prudential Center (Newark, N.J.)

CBS Sports Network

The Team 980 / Sirius XM 381 w/ @HoyasWin

https://t.co/nqXo7ICQVX#HoyaSaxa pic.twitter.com/qfDnirf0RC — Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) February 14, 2023

Georgetown Quick Look:

KenPom: 210 - Offense (173), Defense (24)6

Best Two Wins: DePaul (141), Siena (163)

Net: 231

Last 5: LLLLL

KenPom Projected Record: 7-24 (2-18)

Seton Hall Quick Look:

KenPom: 56 - Offense (153), Defense (15)

Best Two Wins: UConn (6), Rutgers (16)

Net: 62

Last 5: LLWWW

KenPom Projected Record: 17-14 (10-10)

KenPom Game Prediction: Seton Hall 76, Georgetown 762 (90%)

Line: Georgetown +11.5, 0/U 137.5

Well it’s gameday and once again Georgetown is a big underdog. The Hoyas are double-digit underdogs for the sixth straight game. This is also the sixth straight road game where the Hoyas have been double-digit dogs.

Getting away from lines and such, Georgetown is trying to break a 21-game road losing streak tonight. The Hoyas have lost 18 straight Big East road games. The record for longest Big East road losing streak was set by DePaul at 25 games. It included the final game of the 2008 season and went until February of 2011. Georgetown has just three games left this season on the road including tonight so DePaul will own the streak going into the offseason even if the Hoyas keep coming up short.

Back to the underdog stuff.

Georgetown has been an underdog in all 16 Big East games so far including tonight. The Hoyas have been a double-digit underdog in 11 of those games, including seven out of eight away from home.

If what I’m writing looks familiar it’s because it is. There’s only so much that can be changed until the results start to look different.

Below are the streaks that could end tonight with a Georgetown road win at Seton Hall.

Road losses: 21 (DePaul, Feb. 27, 2021)

Big East Road losses: 18 (DePaul, Feb 27, 2021)

Current losing streak: 5 (DePaul 1/24/23)

One thing really fast on Seton Hall. Seven of their eight Big East wins are from the Georgetown-Butler-St. John’s-DePaul grouping. The Pirates will try and make it four for four on sweeping the bad teams with a win tonight. That’s a great way to start building under a new coach but it’s also why I don’t consider them a serious threat for an NCAA Tournament bid. They’d probably need to win three out of four to close out the season after a win tonight. Seems unlikely.

OK that’s all until something changes.

Please leave your comments below!