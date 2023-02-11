Game Thread: No. 10 Marquette at Georgetown

Game 26: No. 10 Marquette (19-6, 11-3) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-19, 1-13)

When: Saturday, Noon

Where: Capital One Arena

TV: FS1 (Matt Schumacker, Tarik Turner)

Radio: 106.7 The Fan, Sirius XM 388 (Rich Chvotkin - 49th season)

Series: Marquette leads 20-14, has won last three meetings

Last Meeting: Marquette won 95-73 on Jan. 7 at home

Georgetown Quick Look:

KenPom: 207 - Offense (173), Defense (244)

Best Two Wins: DePaul (141), Siena (160)

Net: 231

Last 5: LLLLW

KenPom Projected Record: 7-24 (2-18)

No. 10 Marquette Quick Look:

KenPom: 11 - Offense (4), Defense (61)

Best Two Wins: UConn (6), Creighton (9)

Net: 16

Last 5: LWWWW

KenPom Projected Record: 24-7 (16-4)

KenPom Game Prediction: No. 10 Marquette 84, Georgetown 70 (90%)

Line: Georgetown +10.5, 0/U 149.5

Good luck to all @GeorgetownHoyas sports competing this weekend! Tons of action going on as we wind down winter and kick off the spring sport season! Do what we do Hoyas! #WinningIsFun — Lee Reed (@HoyasAD) February 11, 2023

Well it’s gameday and once again Georgetown is a big underdog. The Hoyas are double-digit underdogs for the fifth straight game and third consecutive time at Capital One Arena.

Georgetown has been an underdog in all 15 Big East game thus far. Including today, the Hoyas have been a double-digit underdog in 10 of those games, including four at home. Two other home league games - Seton Hall and Villanova - settled between 8.5 and 9.5 points.

If what I’m writing looks familiar it’s because it is. There’s only so much that can be changed until the results start to look different.

Below are streaks that could be broken with a Hoyas upset on Saturday against Shaka Smart’s Golden Eagles. The last team the Hoyas beat in each category is listed.

Current losing streak: 4 (DePaul 1/24/23)

AP Top 25 Losses: 11 (Creighton BET, 3/13/21)

AP Top 25 Home Losses: 10 (Creighton, 1/15/20)

SINCE LAST TIME

As you can see above, Georgetown’s last home win against a ranked opponent came back on Jan. 15, 2020 when the Hoyas took down the then-25th ranked Bluejays, 83-80. Coach Patrick Ewing went with a starting five of Terrell Allen, Mac McClung, Jagan Mosely, Jamorko Pickett and Omer Yurtseven.

Yurtseven was a problem all night for Creighton, going for 20 and 13 as the Hoyas improved to 12-6, 2-3 and sat at No. 47 on KenPom. The Hoyas, who got 19 from McClung, scored 30 points during a decisive 12 min stretch in the second half that saw them go from down five to up nine with five minutes left. The only current Hoya that played that night was Qudus Wahab. Now a senior, Wahab picked up three fouls in five minutes while also recording a block in his limited duty as a reserve frosh big. Georgetown stumbled to a 3-11 record the rest of the way as injuries to Yurtseven and then McClung really caught up with an already depleted squad that saw numerous departures from the program before the end of the Fall semester.

OK that’s all.

For the few of you that remain, leave your comments below!