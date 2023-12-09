NOT ENOUGH JUICE: Syracuse Pulls Away in Second Half for Win Over Hoyas, 80-68

Your Georgetown Hoyas battled their forever rivals, the Syracuse Orange, this December afternoon and came out on the wrong end of the 80-68 score after a tough second half for the Hoyas. With both teams in the midst of building back to a once-prominent status, rankings didn’t mean anything for a physical first half in Washington, DC. Up only one point at intermission, with a score of 35-34, Syracuse managed to pull away with a pair of second half runs (9-0 and 11-2) that put away a poor-shooting Georgetown effort (5-27 3PT, 18.5%).

Final Syracuse 80, Georgetown 68



Hoyas shot 19% from 3, allowed the Orange to shoot 60% in the second half. Poor on both ends.



This is Georgetown's heaviest home defeat to Syracuse since losing 88-64 on 1/26/1998

Ed Cooley started Jayden Epps, Jay Heath, Dontrez Styles, and Supreme Cook, with a now-healthy Ismael Massoud getting his first start. New head coach Adrian Autry started JJ Starling, Chris Bell, Justin Taylor, Naheem McLeod, and DMV-local guard Judah Mintz (Fort Washington, MD) for Syracuse.

The first half started at a quick pace, after the 11:30 am tipoff, with the Hoyas and the Orange both scoring swiftly and staying close. It looked like neck-and-neck and that both teams could hit 90 points by trading layups. The game was tied at 11-11 with 15:41 left, 14-14, and 17-17 at 11:12 before Syracuse pulled ahead for a few minutes until Georgetown took a 28-27 lead on a Ismael Massoud three pointer with 3:06 left.

In between, the game transitioned from a free-flowing pace to longer, more physical possessions. Rowan Brumbaugh came off the bench to have four first half steals, one of which was the spark that triggered a hard foul by Chris Bell and an ensuing double technical on Bell and Wayne Bristol, Jr.

Syracuse led by only one point, 35-34, at the half and there was promise that the Hoyas might shoot better than their 3-12 from the perimeter in the latter half. Jay Heath, Epps, and Massoud were each 1-4 for three and the looks were there. The Hoyas led at intermission on points in the paint 18-14 and had one fewer turnover 8-7. Syracuse led on rebounds 18-15 (5-4 OREB), second chance points 6-4, bench points 6-4, steals 7-6, and fastbreak points 8-0. The Orange were 10-14 from the line at this point and the Hoyas only 5-6.

The second half started well enough for the Hoyas for two buckets but they quickly got behind. Georgetown’s last lead was 38-37 at 17:28 before a SU 9-0 run over the next 1:44.

The Hoyas kept it around a 6-point deficit for a bit and fought back to 63-58 with 6:57 left before another Syracuse run (11-2) took it to 74-60 with 2:25 left capped by a Quadir Copeland dunk.

Copeland just dunked all over Georgetown's head

Turnovers and second-chance points killed the Hoyas in the second half. Whether it was Syracuse’s length or hustle, their different-look in man-to-man defense had the Hoyas—especially Epps (2-8 FG, 0-5 3PT) and Styles (0-3, all threes)—struggling in the latter half. The Orange led the second half in turnovers (6-7), points off turnovers (12-6), bench points (20-10), points in the paint (28-20), steals (5-2) and fastbreak points (12-2). Georgetown had a slim margin on rebounds (18-17, 10-6 OREB), and second chance points (10-6).

Overall, a poor shooting day for the Hoyas (25-59 FG, 5-26 3PT) spelled trouble. Epps had 6 assists and scored 17 points (6-17 FG), but he was 1-9 from three and 4-7 from the free throw line. Styles was 1-5 from the field and 0-3 from three, scoring most of his 7 points from the charity stripe (5-5 FT). Heath (2-7, 1-5 3PT) and Massoud (3-10, 1-6 3PT) each had 7 points.

The brightest spot for the Hoyas may have been another double-double from Supreme Cook with 16 points and 10 boards in 30 minutes. He also scored his 1,000th career point.

Congrats to Supreme Cook on breaking 1000 career points!!!

Drew Fielder played 10 minutes and shot 1-2 for two points with 3 rebounds. Brumbaugh (3 points, 1-3 FG, 1-2 3PT) and Bristol (9 points, 3-5 FG, 1-1 3PT) had some decent minutes off the bench with Rowan making 4 steals. and Bristol haing a nice three.

Syracuse didn’t have to shoot incredibly well (29-54, 53.7%) and only took 11 threes (5-11, 45.5% 3PT) to salt away their second-half lead. Mintz led all scorers with 25 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3PT) and JJ Starling poured in 21 points on 8-14 from the field and 3-3 from the perimeter. Copeland score 14 off the bench shooting 6-7 in 25 minutes. Starters Bell and Taylor were held to 5 points and 3 points, respectively, and the 7’4” McLeod played only 4 minutes.

The Hoyas are set to resume play on Tuesday, December 12, as they host Coppin State at Capital One Arena. The game is slated to tip off at 8:30 p.m. and will be on FS1. Georgetown visits Notre Dame a week from today (Dec 16, 2PM) before BIG EAST play starts at Butler on Dec 19th (6:30 PM).