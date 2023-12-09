GAME THREAD: Syracuse at Georgetown

Game 9: Syracuse Orange (6-3) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-3)

When: Saturday, 11:30 AM

Where: Capital One Arena

It’s a great day for a RIVALRY GAME!



Syracuse

⏰ 11:30 a.m. ET

Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

FOX

The Team 980 w/ @HoyasWin

Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) December 9, 2023

TV: FOX (Jeff Levering & Donny Marshall)

Radio: Team 980, Sirius XM App (The legendary Rich Chvotkin/50th season)

Series: Hoyas trail 53-45 but hold a 24-13 advantage at home vs the Orange.

Last Meeting: Syracuse won 83-64 last season

KenPom rankings: Syracuse 102, Georgetown 177

KenPom Projection: Syracuse wins 78-76. Orange have a 58% chance of winning.

Line: Hoyas +1.5, o/u 153. Georgetown +105 ML

What’s At Stake: Ed Cooley is looking for a statement win. The Hoyas are trying to win their third straight at home against the Orange since doing so between the 2006-2009 seasons.

