 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GAME THREAD: Syracuse at Georgetown

“To Hell with Syracuse, we have to win for Georgetown” - Ed Cooley

By BobbyBancroft
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Providence at Georgetown Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Game 9: Syracuse Orange (6-3) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-3)

When: Saturday, 11:30 AM

Where: Capital One Arena

TV: FOX (Jeff Levering & Donny Marshall)

Radio: Team 980, Sirius XM App (The legendary Rich Chvotkin/50th season)

Series: Hoyas trail 53-45 but hold a 24-13 advantage at home vs the Orange.

Last Meeting: Syracuse won 83-64 last season

KenPom rankings: Syracuse 102, Georgetown 177

KenPom Projection: Syracuse wins 78-76. Orange have a 58% chance of winning.

Line: Hoyas +1.5, o/u 153. Georgetown +105 ML

What’s At Stake: Ed Cooley is looking for a statement win. The Hoyas are trying to win their third straight at home against the Orange since doing so between the 2006-2009 seasons.

OK, this is the place to leave your witty comments....starting now!

More From Casual Hoya

Loading comments...