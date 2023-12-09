GAME THREAD: Syracuse at Georgetown

Game 9: Syracuse Orange (6-3) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-3)
When: Saturday, 11:30 AM
Where: Capital One Arena
It's a great day for a RIVALRY GAME!
Syracuse
⏰ 11:30 a.m. ET
Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)
FOX
The Team 980 w/ @HoyasWin
https://t.co/uhQtDBhnTu #HoyaSaxa #JuiceCuse
TV: FOX (Jeff Levering & Donny Marshall)
Radio: Team 980, Sirius XM App (The legendary Rich Chvotkin/50th season)
Series: Hoyas trail 53-45 but hold a 24-13 advantage at home vs the Orange.
Last Meeting: Syracuse won 83-64 last season
KenPom rankings: Syracuse 102, Georgetown 177
KenPom Projection: Syracuse wins 78-76. Orange have a 58% chance of winning.
Georgetown. Syracuse. Gameday.
Line: Hoyas +1.5, o/u 153. Georgetown +105 ML
What’s At Stake: Ed Cooley is looking for a statement win. The Hoyas are trying to win their third straight at home against the Orange since doing so between the 2006-2009 seasons.
