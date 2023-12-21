LINKS: After Loss to Butler, Hoyas Visit Angry Marquette

Your Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1) dropped their conference opener earlier this week to Butler after the Bulldogs consistently maintained their 10-point lead from a late first-half run. Ed Cooley’s squad has shown a perchance for comebacks this season, but the uncharacteristic-of-Hinkle 1-9 first-half perimeter shooting left them too far behind. Perhaps Jayden Epps needed another practice or two under his belt before the comeback but the Hoyas do not have an easy road ahead.

Marquette also started their BIG EAST season on the road and, too, fell behind in the late first half and could not catch up to Providence. The problems for the Hoyas is that the talented #6-ranked Golden Eagles will be at home on Friday night, angry, and aggressive on defense. For a Georgetown team that has yet to show consistency with ball security or ability to handle good defensive pressure, this could be quite the learning experience.

Wow Marquette is going to come out super upset and with something to really prove in their next game.



Wonder who they play? — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) December 20, 2023

The Georgetown University men’s basketball team dropped a 74-64 decision at Butler University on Tuesday evening in the BIG EAST Conference opener for both squads at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

Butler used a 14-0 run in the first half to take control of the game and never looked back, defeating Georgetown 74-64 in the BIG EAST opener for both teams Tuesday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Cooley on Jayden Epps: “He struggled today. Just with his conditioning, his rhythm. He flew in yesterday. He hadn’t done anything since last Monday. So hopefully this is a good training ground to get him ready for Friday.” — Hilltop Hoops (@HilltopHoops_) December 20, 2023

Pierre Brooks II scored 13 points and Posh Alexander added 13 points and six assists as Butler opened Big East play with a 74-64 victory over visiting Georgetown on Tuesday night in Indianapolis.

Butler and Georgetown have shown marked improvement behind their respective casts of new players. Both the Bulldogs (9-2) and Hoyas (7-4) have a better record through 11 games this season than they did at the same point a season ago. Each team’s fresh talent will get their first dose of Big East action when Butler hosts Georgetown on Tuesday in Indianapolis.

The Hoyas (7-5) were led by Dontrez Styles, who posted 19 points and six rebounds. Jayden Epps added 12 points for Georgetown. In addition, Supreme Cook finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Butler (10-2, 1-0) overcame a slow shooting night to beat Georgetown (7-5, 0-1) 74-64 in their Big East opener Tuesday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Bulldogs shot just 39% from the field, but made up for it with 19 offensive rebounds and 17 second-chance points.

Butler basketball opened Big East play with a 74-64 win over Georgetown on Tuesday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Bulldogs (10-2) led by as many as 20 points in the second half and held off a late rally by the Hoyas (7-5). Pierre Brooks II and Posh Alexander each scored 13 points to lead Butler, while Jahmyl Telfort added 12 points and nine rebounds.

With a roster of physical specimens playing hard, smart and for each other, Thad Matta has brought Butler basketball back from oblivion. First Big East victim: Georgetown.https://t.co/psk7xm9oxo — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) December 20, 2023

Butler basketball is back. The Bulldogs are back. They're back to being a force in the Big East, back to being a threat to anyone they play, back to being a team that can make some noise in March. They're back, and Georgetown was the first to find out. The Bulldogs opened conference play with a convincing 74-64 win over the Hoyas on Tuesday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse, a game that wasn't as close as the final score suggests.

The Golden Eagles (9-1, 0-1) shot just 35.8% from the field and 25.9% from 3-point range, while the Friars (8-4, 1-0) shot 50% from the floor and 47.6% from beyond the arc.

The Golden Eagles (9-1, 0-1 Big East) had their worst offensive performance of the season, shooting 35.8% (19 for 53) and committing 16 turnovers.

The Friars (8-4, 1-0 Big East) were led by Devin Carter’s 18 points, while Bryce Hopkins added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Josh Oduro chipped in with 16 points and seven boards.