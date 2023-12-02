GAME THREAD: TCU at Georgetown

Game 8: TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-2)

When: Saturday, 5:30 PM

Where: Capital One Arena

TV: FS1 (John Fanta and Nick Bahe)

Radio: Team 980, Sirius XM 388 (The legendary Rich Chvotkin/50th season)

Series: TCU leads 1-0

Last Meeting: TCU won the only previous meeting 80-73 on Dec. 18, 2021.

KenPom rankings: TCU 29, Georgetown 189

KenPom Projection: TCU wins 84-73. Horned Frogs have a 85% win probability.

Line: TCU -9.5, o/u 152.5, Hoyas +390 ML

At Stake: Georgetown’s last five-game winning streak came in Dec. 2019.

It’s Tidal Blue Day and the Hoyas are hosting the TCU Horned Frogs in a rare non-noon Saturday tip!

So, what do we know about TCU?

Well our old friend Jamie Dixon has taken the Horned Frogs to the last two NCAA Tournaments and they are off to a perfect 6-0 start this season with a schedule that might even make some past Georgetown coaches blush. To date, TCU has played by far the easiest schedule in country. They are 362 (out of 362). By comparison Georgetown checks in at 358. This is of course all according to KenPom. The Hoyas have of course already traveled up to Rutgers while this is TCU’s first test against a power conference foe.

Dixon has five players scoring in double figures on one of the fastest paced teams in the country. JaKobe Coles leads the team with a 15.5 scoring average while newcomer Jameer Nelson - who started at GW and is now at his third school in five seasons - is chipping in 12.2 points and 4.2 assists per game. TCU doesn’t take a ton of 3s and when they do, they are rather pedestrian from that distance. Final verdict here is that if this Georgetown was ever going to catch an expected NCAA Tournament team sleeping, this would be the day as its a step up in competition level for TCU.

Last and probably least - While it’s great to have a power conference school come through DC in December, it would have been nice to see a little variety from the decision makers of the Big East - Big 12 Battle.

