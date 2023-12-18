Roster Addition: Drew McKenna is on the Hoyas roster!

The first of Ed Cooley’s 2024 recruiting class is officially on Georgetown’s roster with the addition of 4-star small forward Drew McKenna (Laurel, Md.) on Monday.

News broke of McKenna’s intentions to reclassify from the Class of 2024 to 2023 upon his commitment to Georgetown in late May and now that move is complete with his mid-year enrollment. While this was always the expectation it was still something to monitor due to the fact that McKenna never signed a national letter of intent with Cooley’s Hoyas.

The 6-foot-8 McKenna will wear No. 15 for the Hoyas.

Georgetown’s final fall semester exams were held on Saturday, meaning that Tuesday’s game at Butler would be the first opportunity for McKenna to be on the Hoyas bench. McKenna is not expected to play for the Hoyas until next season although he will be able to practice as a full member right away.

Joining McKenna at the start of the 2024-25 season will be fellow freshmen Kayvaun Mulready (Worcester, Mass), Thomas Sorber (Trenton, NJ) and Caleb Williams (Washington, DC).

McKenna is the first Georgetown freshman to join the team at the start of the second semester - called a greenshirt - since Hollis Thompson did so during the 2008-09 season. As is expected here, Thompson practiced with the team during the spring but didn’t debut until the fall of 2009. Thompson went on to play three full seasons before leaving with a season of eligibility remaining.

Georgetown began the season with 15 players - 10 on scholarship - but that number briefly went down to 13 last week with the departures of walk-ons Victor Muresan and Donovan Grant. Those roster moves were not related to the addition of McKenna. Georgetown now sits at 14 players - 11 on scholarship.