Rowan Brumbaugh named BIG EAST Freshman of the Week

Well, the next man up just won himself an award.

Rowan Brumbaugh was named BIG EAST Freshman of the Week on Monday after helping lead the Hoyas to a 2-0 week which included Georgetown’s first non-conference road win since 2019.

Back in the starting line-up with Hoyas leading scorer Jayden Epps out with an illness, Brumbaugh averaged 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 50% from the field in wins over Coppin State and at Notre Dame. The Texas transfer’s layup with 1.2 seconds left forced overtime in Georgetown’s eventual 72-68 win over the Irish on Saturday.

“Next man up mentality,” Brumbaugh said after scoring 14 points and registering five steals in Georgetown’s 71-54 victory over Coppin Sate on Dec. 12.

“I had good practices this week so I was ready for the opportunity.”

The 6-foot-4 guard started Georgetown’s first five games but had been coming off the bench after missing the Hoyas 88-81 win over Jackson State on Nov. 25 with an illness.

Brumbaugh is the fifth different player - in six weeks - to win BIG EAST Freshman of the Week this season and the first Hoya to do so since Aminu Mohammed in December 2021.

Earlier this season both Dontrez Styles (Nov. 20) and Epps (Nov. 27) have appeared on the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll.

Georgetown (7-4) begins conference play Tuesday night at Butler (9-2) on FS1 at 6:30 PM.