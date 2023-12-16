ROAD DOGS: Hoyas Finish Strong at Notre Dame, 72-68

PRESS RELEASE from GUHoyas

Fielder and Brumbaugh Combine for 31 as Hoyas Take 72-68 Overtime Win at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Rowan Brumbaugh knotted the game at 62 with 1.2 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime and the Hoyas went on to steal the 72-68 road win at Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon. With the win at Purcell Pavilion, Georgetown finishes the nonconference season with a 7-4 record while Notre Dame slips to 4-6 on the season.

ON THE RECORD

”I’m excited about Coach [Shrewsberry] being here - you can see what he’s trying to do. He’s got a lot of young guys out there as we had a lot of young guys out there. I thought it was a really good college basketball game, and in these games, it always comes down to a play here or there. They made plays late, we made plays late. We were fortunate to make the best play last. I’m proud of our men for how resilient we were … with one of our players being down (Jayden Epps), for the second game in a row, I saw these two gentlemen up here (Rowan Brumbaugh and Drew Fielder) really grow up today … We were able to finish a game.” - Head Coach Ed Cooley

HOYA HIGHLIGHTS

Drew Fielder led a quintet of Hoyas in double figures as he came off the bench to tally a career-high 16 points on 5-for-7 shooting, including a 4-for-5 performance from beyond the arc. He chipped in a perfect 2-for-2 effort from the charity stripe and pulled down three rebounds.

Brumbaugh tallied 15 points, including the tying bucket at the end of regulation as well as four of GU’s 10 points in overtime. He was 4-for-9 from the floor and a perfect 6-for-6 from the line, dishing out a trio of assists and grabbing four rebounds.

Ismael Massoud tallied 13 points and six rebounds to go along with a pair of steals while Dontrez Styles and Jay Heath each added 10 points apiece.

Supreme Cook led the Hoyas on the glass, pulling down nine rebounds while Heath paced the offense with five assists.

The Hoyas shot 41.5% (22-53) for the game and drained 10 3-pointers, shooting 45.5% (10-22) from beyond the arc. Georgetown held Notre Dame to 39.4% (26-66) shooting for the game.

The Hoyas outrebounded Notre Dame 39-36.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Both teams traded buckets early and the Irish strung a few together to go ahead 10-6 (16:10) before five-straight points from Fielder behind a layup and a 3-pointer, put the Hoyas up one, 11-10.

The Hoyas would pull ahead by as many as five (18-13, 11:38) following seven unanswered sparked by another Fielder triple and back-to-back layups from Brumbaugh and Cook.

GU went cold from the floor but was still making trips to the line as the Fighting Irish started to heat up, knotting the game at 23 and going on to lead by as many as nine (35-26) with 2:42 remaining in the frame.

The Blue & Gray would score the last seven points of the frame with four straight from Heath on free throws and a layup and Massoud knocking down a trey to go into the locker room trailing 35-33.

Coming out of the break, the Hoyas tied up the game at 35 on free throws but Notre Dame got on the board to pull ahead again (37-35). However, GU would pull ahead again as Styles drained a triple from the left side before a Heath layup and a second-chance Massoud triple gave GU a 43-37 advantage.

Georgetown held on to the lead for much of the second half but Notre Dame continued to chip away and with 1:25 remaining in regulation, the Irish knotted the score at 60 and went on to take the 62-60 lead with eight ticks on the clock. A Brumbaugh bucket with 1.2 seconds tied the score at 62 to force overtime.

The Hoyas opened the extra frame with a 3-pointer from Styles and Brumbaugh was able to maintain the three-point lead as he knocked down a pair of free throws. However, Markus Burton, who scored all of ND’s points in overtime, tallied four straight to give the Irish the 68-67 advantage.

A Massoud triple quieted the South Bend crowd as the Hoyas pulled ahead 70-68. Free throws from Brumbaugh sealed the final 72-68 score at the final whistle.

UP NEXT

The Hoyas remain on the road on Tuesday, December 19 when they face the Butler University Bulldogs to open BIG EAST Conference play at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Tipoff in Indianapolis is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on FS1 with Jeff Levering calling the play-by-play and Laphonso Ellis providing analysis. The radio call of Rich Chvotkin, in his 50th season as the Voice of the Hoyas, can be heard locally on 106.7 The Fan and nationally on the SiriusXM app.