GAME THREAD: Georgetown at Notre Dame

Game 11: Georgetown Hoyas (6-4) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-5, 0-1)

When: Saturday 2:15 PM

Where: Purcell Pavilion (South Bend, In.)

TV: The CW (Tim Werme and Mike Gminski)

Who are you rooting for? Week 3 of #CWCourtsideSaturday is just 2 days away!



12 PM ET - watch La Salle @LaSalle_MBB Miami @CanesHoops



2:15 PM ET - watch Georgetown @GeorgetownHoops Notre Dame @NDmbb pic.twitter.com/ldPJorZtYx — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) December 14, 2023

Radio: The Team 980, Sirius XM 388 (The legendary Rich Chvotkin/50th season)

Series: Hoyas lead 16-13 (5-8 away)

Last Meeting: Georgetown came away a 63-47 winner at Notre Dame on the old Big Monday lineup back on Jan. 21, 2013. It was a massive win at the time as the Hoyas were 2-3 in the league and still trying to figure out how to play without Greg Whittington. This was the first victory in an 11-game winning streak.

KenPom rankings: Notre Dame 168, Georgetown 198

KenPom Projection: Notre Dame wins 72-67. Irish have a 66% win probability.

Line: Hoyas +5, o/u 138.5, Georgetown ML +170

What’s At Stake: Winning at Notre Dame and improving to 7-4 would be a pretty solid way to wrap up Ed Cooley’s first run though a non-conference schedule at Georgetown. The seven wins would match last season’s win total before heading into the Big East portion of the schedule.

What’s At Stake Pt 2: Since the start of the 2021-22 season, Georgetown is 3-48 against teams from Power 6 conferences with just one of those three wins coming on the road. (This obviously includes Big East games.)

What’s At Stake Pt 3: Georgetown last won a non-conference road game on Dec. 7, 2019, beating SMU 91-74. This was during that run of games right after James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc left the program. The starters for former coach Patrick Ewing that day were Allen, McClung, Mosely, Pickett and Yurtseven.

A Few Words: Well the big news here for Georgetown is the availability of leading scorer Jayden Epps (illness). Cooley said that Epps wasn’t going to practice on Thursday and that it was 50/50 that Epps would even make the first leg of the Hoyas season long three-game road trip. Cooley did later say that Epps could join the Hoyas later in the trip should he feel better. Georgetown will stay on the road after this ND game and play at Butler and at Marquette before returning to DC ahead of the holidays.

Now the Hoyas were able to hold off Coppin State without Epps last time out but the rest of the opponents figured to be more difficult going forward. With Epps out, veteran Cam Bacote played 16 minutes after not seeing the court against either TCU or Syracuse. Against the Irish, Georgetown will need bigger contributions from Jay Heath and Wayne Bristol should Epps miss a second consecutive game.

The Irish: Notre Dame is in sort of a similar spot as Georgetown for the 2023-24 season with new players and a new coaching staff. Micah Shrewsberry is in his first season in South Bend after coming over from Penn State. Shrewsberry was seen by some as a potential candidate for the open Georgetown job before Cooley filled the vacancy. On the court, 5-foot-11 freshman guard Markus Burton leads ND with 15.9 points per game. On Thursday, Cooley mentioned Micah’s son - Braeden - as a great shooter although the numbers (29% from 3) don’t bear that out just yet. Seton Hall transfer Tae Davis is making the most of his switch as his playing time and scoring are vastly improved from last season. Davis only played a few minutes in two Pirate wins over Georgetown last season but now averages 9.4 points per game for Notre Dame.

