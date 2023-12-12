GAME THREAD: Coppin State at Georgetown

Game 10: Coppin State Eagles (1-10) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-4)
When: Tuesday 8:30 PM
Where: Capital One Arena
TV: FS1 (Terrence Oglesby and Eric Collins)
Radio: 1067 The Fan Sirius XM App (The legendary Rich Chvotkin/50th season)
Series: Hoyas lead 4-0
Last Meeting: Georgetown won 99-89 in overtime to open the 2022-23 season
KenPom rankings: Georgetown 192, Coppin State 361
KenPom Projection: Georgetown wins 77-60. Hoyas have a 94% chance of winning.
Line: Hoyas -22, o/u 139.5. Georgetown -3200 ML
What’s At Stake: This is Georgetown’s final home game in 2023 and likely the last time all season that the Hoyas will be double-digit favorites. A victory brings the Hoyas within one game of matching last season’s win total.
