GAME THREAD: Coppin State at Georgetown

Game 10: Coppin State Eagles (1-10) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-4)

When: Tuesday 8:30 PM

Where: Capital One Arena

TV: FS1 (Terrence Oglesby and Eric Collins)

Radio: 1067 The Fan Sirius XM App (The legendary Rich Chvotkin/50th season)

Series: Hoyas lead 4-0

Last Meeting: Georgetown won 99-89 in overtime to open the 2022-23 season

KenPom rankings: Georgetown 192, Coppin State 361

KenPom Projection: Georgetown wins 77-60. Hoyas have a 94% chance of winning.

Line: Hoyas -22, o/u 139.5. Georgetown -3200 ML

What’s At Stake: This is Georgetown’s final home game in 2023 and likely the last time all season that the Hoyas will be double-digit favorites. A victory brings the Hoyas within one game of matching last season’s win total.

OK, this is the place to leave your insightful comments....starting now!