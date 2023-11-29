GAME THREAD: Merrimack at Georgetown

Game 7: Merrimack Warriors (3-4) at Georgetown Hoyas (4-2)

When: Wednesday, 830 PM

Where: Capital One Arena

TV: FS1 (Tom Werme and Nick Bahe)

Radio: 1540 AM, Sirius XM App (The legendary Rich Chvotkin/50th season)

Series: First Meeting

KenPom rankings: Georgetown 169, Merrimack 293

KenPom Projection: Georgetown wins 75-66. Hoyas with an 81% chance of winning.

Line: Georgetown -10.5, o/u 140, Hoyas -575 ML

The dress rehearsals are almost over as Georgetown’s schedule is about to be reserved exclusively for high majors the rest of the way. Before that happens the Hoyas host the Warriors for the first time with TCU looming over the weekend. Georgetown will face one more mid major this season when they host Coppin State in mid December.

As far as tonight goes: Will Ed Cooley have Rowan Brumbaugh (illness) back after missing a game and will we get to see the Hoyas debut of Ish Massoud (foot surgery)? The Kansas State transfer looked comfortable knocking down shots at practice a week ago in front of media. The concern is likely Massoud’s ability to adjust to game speed/condition after being out for an extended period. Ideally it would be great for Massoud to get some time on the floor before the Syracuse (Dec. 9).

Georgetown’s last four game winning streak was in the 2021 BET.

