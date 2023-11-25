GAME THREAD: Jackson State at Georgetown Hoyas

Game 6: Jackson State Tigers (1-5) at Georgetown Hoyas (3-2)
When: Saturday Noon
Where: Capital One Arena
TV: FS2 (Dan Kolko and Dickey Simpkins)
Radio: Team 980, Sirius XM App (The legendary Rich Chvotkin/50th season)
In the District for GAMEDAY and ready to take on the Tigers!— Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) November 25, 2023
Jackson State
⏰ Noon ET
Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)
FS2
The Team 980 w/ @HoyasWin
https://t.co/jTN4m7kS95#HoyaSaxa pic.twitter.com/YMOyv610dE
Series: Hoyas lead 1-0
Last Meeting: Hoyas won 78-54 on Jan. 2, 1991
KenPom rankings: Georgetown 168, Jackson State 276
KenPom Projection: Georgetown wins 80-71. Hoyas with a 79% chance of winning.
Line: Georgetown -11.5, o/u 150, Hoyas -600 ML
Well for the first time in a long time, Georgetown enters a game where only the other team has a former NBA player patrolling the sidelines. Mo Williams is in his fourth season of leading a college program, his second with Jackson State.
The Tigers, who won’t play at home until January, are coming off their biggest victory in ages having won at Missouri their last time out. It was their first win over a major program since taking down Rutgers in the 2007 season.
JACKSON STATE STUNS MIZZOU— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) November 20, 2023
Jackson State forces a turnover to end the game and pull off the HUGE upset pic.twitter.com/oFVTHTCRmQ
Hoyas coach Ed Cooley along with a few of the players spoke with the media ahead of Saturday’s game. Cooley is hopeful to have the services of Jay Heath (foot) while Ish Massoud (hand surgery) is a few games away from making his Hoyas debut.
As coaches often do before a game, Cooley heaped a lot of praise on the Tigers saying they were very athletic and that they had one of the better players the Hoyas have seen thus far in Ken Evans.
All that being said, Cooley’s main message was for his guys to cut down on the miscues in the form of turnovers, missed assignments on defense and lack of communication.
PREVIEW | Georgetown vs. Jackson State— Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) November 25, 2023
️: https://t.co/7vTrESmRoy
️: https://t.co/tP0pv0XDns#HoyaSaxa pic.twitter.com/NZkTljL70P
Leave your dynamite observations and comments starting now!
Loading comments...