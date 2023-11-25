GAME THREAD: Jackson State at Georgetown Hoyas

Game 6: Jackson State Tigers (1-5) at Georgetown Hoyas (3-2)

When: Saturday Noon

Where: Capital One Arena

TV: FS2 (Dan Kolko and Dickey Simpkins)

Radio: Team 980, Sirius XM App (The legendary Rich Chvotkin/50th season)

In the District for GAMEDAY and ready to take on the Tigers!



Jackson State

⏰ Noon ET

Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

FS2

The Team 980 w/ @HoyasWin

https://t.co/jTN4m7kS95#HoyaSaxa pic.twitter.com/YMOyv610dE — Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) November 25, 2023

Series: Hoyas lead 1-0

Last Meeting: Hoyas won 78-54 on Jan. 2, 1991

KenPom rankings: Georgetown 168, Jackson State 276

KenPom Projection: Georgetown wins 80-71. Hoyas with a 79% chance of winning.

Line: Georgetown -11.5, o/u 150, Hoyas -600 ML

Well for the first time in a long time, Georgetown enters a game where only the other team has a former NBA player patrolling the sidelines. Mo Williams is in his fourth season of leading a college program, his second with Jackson State.

The Tigers, who won’t play at home until January, are coming off their biggest victory in ages having won at Missouri their last time out. It was their first win over a major program since taking down Rutgers in the 2007 season.

JACKSON STATE STUNS MIZZOU



Jackson State forces a turnover to end the game and pull off the HUGE upset pic.twitter.com/oFVTHTCRmQ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) November 20, 2023

Hoyas coach Ed Cooley along with a few of the players spoke with the media ahead of Saturday’s game. Cooley is hopeful to have the services of Jay Heath (foot) while Ish Massoud (hand surgery) is a few games away from making his Hoyas debut.

As coaches often do before a game, Cooley heaped a lot of praise on the Tigers saying they were very athletic and that they had one of the better players the Hoyas have seen thus far in Ken Evans.

All that being said, Cooley’s main message was for his guys to cut down on the miscues in the form of turnovers, missed assignments on defense and lack of communication.

Leave your dynamite observations and comments starting now!