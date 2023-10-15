SECRET SCRIMMAGE: Hoyas’ Jayden Epps Reportedly Dropped 46 Points

According to reports, your Georgetown Hoyas hosted the Wake Forest Demon Deacons for a secret scrimmage in Washington DC on Saturday. One report, from BIG EAST insider John Fanta, conveys that the former-Illinois guard, Jayden Epps, scored 46 points in the win over Wake Forest, 81 to 77.

Sources: Georgetown beat Wake Forest in a secret scrimmage in DC this afternoon, 81-77. Illinois transfer Jayden Epps scored 46 points to lead the Hoyas to the win. He shot 15/24 from the field and 6/11 from 3 with 4 assists as well. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) October 14, 2023

Hoyas fans did not get a look at Epps this summer as the 6’2” guard did not play in the Kenner League. Accordingly, news of Epps scoring in the 40s, shooting 15-24 from the field and 6-11 from three, is met with unbridled optimism by everyone outside of Champaign, Illinois.

Former Illinois Basketball Guard Explodes in Secret Scrimmage | ARMCHAIRILLINI

Epps was a bright spot in last year’s team, however unfortunately transferred after a rocky end to the season. Jayden transferred to the Georgetown Hoyas to play for Ed Cooley, a coach he had previously committed to before switching to Illinois. Georgetown is looking to revive itself after a horrid last few years, and Epps has taken the reigns as the main scorer. Jayden Epps should thrive in the Big East. The league has a lot more guard freedom especially for smaller guards like Epps and is a far less defensively demanding league than the Big Ten [NB: Laughing out loud!]

at Illinois at Georgetown pic.twitter.com/9CBdkvx9ub — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) October 14, 2023

Epps bio at GUHoyas conveys:

Epps averaged 9.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 41.4% from the field and 30.1% from three this past season for the Fighting Illini, appearing in 31 games and starting in 11.

He scored in double-figures 20 times throughout the season, posting a season-high 21 points against Monmouth (Nov. 11) on 8-12 from the field and 5-9 from deep.

Epps was recruited to Illinois ranked as the nation’s No. 51 prospect and received offers from Kansas, NC State, UConn, and Providence among other schools.

In high school, the guard played his senior season at Combine Academy in Lincolnton, North Carolina after previously attending King’s Fork High School in Suffolk. Epps was named 2020 Class 4 Player of the Year by the Virginia High School League and All-Tidewater Player of the Year.

Epps is an elite slasher. He's one of the best in the country at getting to the rim and scoring once he gets there (VO). pic.twitter.com/QlXsm7pkKp — Michael DeRosa (@MDtheDream) August 16, 2023

Not to pour cold water on the situation, but scoring 46 points of 81 and shooting 24 times is probably partially emblematic of a roster with only 9 expected scholarship players suiting up. Carrying the scoring load is likely going to be a nightly concern this year, until proven otherwise.

Still, it’s pretty clear Epps has a big green light from Ed Cooley. Last year, only Primo Spears had over 21 field goal attempts (once) with 31 FGA at Xavier for 37 points (15-31 FG, 3-11 3PT). Cooley had David Duke shoot 21 times in 2021, and Alpha Diallo had 18 or 19 attempts a couple times in 2020-21, but a quick review of Providence teams showed a lot more sharing the sugar than the reports for this scrimmage appear to indicate.

Jayden Epps will be a 15+ points-per-game scorer at Georgetown next year



Lightning-quick two-guard. Very good shot-creator in the P&R. Strong body and can use it well to absorb contact and still finish. The outside jumper needs work; I think he can be an NBA guy in the long run. pic.twitter.com/fVwJd1MRDr — Ersin Demir (@EDemirNBA) May 4, 2023

Moreover, there are Reddit reports that Wake may not have been at full strength and missing three potential starters in Damari Monsanto, Jao Ituka, and Efton Reid. It sounds like Wake Forest might be starting this season a bit slow.

Illinois transfer and current Georgetown guard Jayden Epps scored 46 points in a secret scrimmage today, per @John_Fanta.



The Hoyas beat Wake Forest 81-77.



The true sophomore is in for a HUGE season.. pic.twitter.com/G0CEt947Zx — CBB Content (@CBBcontent) October 14, 2023

Still, there is plenty of reason for optimism. It sounds like Cooley has found an offensive leader in Epps.



