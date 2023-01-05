LINKS: Ewing, Georgetown Set Record with 25 Consecutive BIG EAST Losses

Your Georgetown Hoyas lost their record-breaking 25th straight BIG EAST conference game by dropping a winnable game to Villanova, 73-57. With a wavering Wildcat team still commanding solid national audience, additional attention turned to Patrick Ewing’s troublesome track record. Before the game, the Associated Press submitted a question to Athletics Director Lee Reed, who issued a response calling this a “challenging and frustrating time for the men’s basketball team and our fans.”



After the game, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post inquired about the statement and the losing streak. Answering the question, Ewing reiterated a desire to keep coaching and closed with a motivational message he received from an unnamed friend.

Asked Patrick Ewing about the Big East record 25th straight conference loss, the statement made by athletic director Lee Reed earlier today and his future with the program. pic.twitter.com/oVaVjKRXVt — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) January 5, 2023

Ewing replied:

I’m here to talk about the game… My future is my future. I’m here to be the head coach at Georgetown until the president or the board decides for me to move on. But until that time — a friend of mine sent me a quote today: ‘It’s not how many times you get knocked down, it’s how many times you get up.’ We got knocked down. So what we’re going to do is keep on getting up.

Between Reed’s and Ewing’s statements on Wednesday, there are plenty of ways to read the tea leaves. One who fears a lifetime appointment for Coach Pat might view these messages as stubborn, out of touch, or even insulting.

However, one who believes that Ewing is certainly leaving at the end of the season (or sooner) might interpret the statements as Reed implying that Ewing knows that the inevitable must be done to “get the program back on track” because “no one is more committed than he is to making that happen.”

Still, Patrick Ewing’s Hoyas have been knocked down 25 times in a row—getting back up of the mat each time has not proven to be the best direction for the program.

Perhaps a better question for interpretation might be whether Ewing’s comment that he’s “here to be the head coach at Georgetown until the president or the board decides for me to move on” is a challenge to invoke a buyout clause from the Board … or a desperate plea for a mercy blow from his longtime friend, Jack.

