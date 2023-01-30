PRIMO PERFORMANCE: Georgetown’s Spears Named to BIG EAST Honor Roll

The sophomore point guard of the Georgetown Hoyas, Primo Spears, was named to the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll on Monday. The award is his second honor roll of the season. In the win against DePaul, Spears scored 21 points on 7-17 shooting with 6 assists and making 7 of 11 free throws. In the close loss at St. John’s, Spears scored 25 points on 10 for 19 shooting, including making 4 of 6 three-point attempts.

Spears played all 40 minutes in both games and had only 5 turnovers between the two games (2 @SJU, 3 DePaul).

As of today, Spears leads the conference in total points (377) and points per game (17.1).

Currently, Primo leads the conference in minutes (824) and minutes per game (37.5) and is second in total assists (118) and assists per game (5.4).

Spears has been scoring very well lately and was robbed of any accolades the prior week, presumably due to the team’s losses. Against Villanova, Spears scored 19 points (8-13 FGs) and then dropped 37 points (15-31) at Xavier with 11 assists.

Spears’ speed is a problem for every matchup and he is unparalleled in the open floor within the conference. His jump shot from the elbow has been very reliable lately.

UP NEXT

The Blue & Gray returns home for a matchup against the Creighton University Bluejays on Wednesday, February 1 at Capital One Arena. Tipoff in the District is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network with Tom McCarthy calling the play-by-play and Chris Walker providing analysis. Fans can hear the radio call of Rich Chvotkin, in his 49th season as the Voice of the Hoyas, locally on 99.1 FM and nationally on Sirius XM 381.

Primo Spears, Georgetown, G, So. – In a 1-1 week, averaged 23.0 points and 4.0 rebounds. Had 21 points and six assists in a victory against DePaul (81-76).

Congrats, Primo! Keep it up! HOYA SAXA!