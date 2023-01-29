GAME THREAD: Georgetown at St. John’s

Game 22: Georgetown Hoyas (6-15, 1-9) at St. John’s Red Storm (13-8, 3-7)

When: Sunday 2 PM

Where: The World’s Most Famous Arena

TV: FS1 (John Fanta & Tarik Turner)

Radio: The Team 980, Sirius XM 386 (Rich Chvotkin - 49th season)

Series: Johnnies lead 63-57

Last Meeting: It’s almost February but this is somehow the first meeting of the season. St. John’s has won three straight in the series.

Georgetown Quick Look:

KenPom: 225 - Offense (154), Defense (277)

Best Win: DePaul (136)

Net: 244

Last 5: WLLLL

KenPom Projected Record: 7-24 (2-18)

St. John’s Quick Look:

KenPom: 70 - Offense (95), Defense (53)

Best Win: UConn (6)

Net: 86

Last 5: LLWWL

KenPom Projected Record: 18-13 (8-12)

KenPom Prediction: St. John’s 85-71 (91%)

Line: Georgetown +10, 0/U 157.5

Well it certainly feels good to start one of these bad boys after a conference win. It’s been so long since last we met...right?

Anyway, Patrick Ewing and Georgetown will try for a second straight win which would equal their best run of the season. The Hoyas started 2-0 win an OT win over Coppin State and a Green Bay program that just fired coach Will Ryan.

No one is happy in St. John’s Land with the 3-7 Big East record at the halfway point for but Mike Anderson and Co. don’t have a bad loss (yet). Really their worst loss has actually happened twice as the Red Storm were swept by Villanova. On the other side of things, two weeks ago St. John’s picked up a great win at UConn. That got them to 3-5 in the league but two straight losses have them floundering. During the week Creighton just obliterated St. John’s at home. It feels like Creighton might still be scoring.

Joel Soriano is a walking double-double averaging 16.5 points and 12 rebounds. DePaul transfer David Jones comes in at 12 points per game while Illinois transfer Andre Curbelo averages 10 for a squad that started the season 11-1. Posh Alexander is posting career lows of 9.4 points and 4.1 assists per game as a junior but that was to be expected a bit with the addition of Curbelo. Anderson has never missed the tournament four years in a row but that seems to be in major jeopardy at the moment.

Hey, isn't it nice to write one of these without talking about a losing streak of epic proportions?

LEAVE YOUR WITTY COMMENTS BELOW