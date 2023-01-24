STREAK SNAPPED: Georgetown Outlasts DePaul, 81-76

Your Georgetown Hoyas (6-15, 1-9) ended the 29-game conference losing streak and avoided a 10th consecutive BIG EAST loss this season when they beat the DePaul Blue Demons (9-12, 3-7) at home on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023 by a score of 81-76.

Streak snapped in pictures pic.twitter.com/Jwbmn6YJJL — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) January 25, 2023

With 7:30 left in the game and the scored tied at 58, the Hoyas went on a 17-5 run to make it 75-63 with 1:30 left before DePaul battled back, 79-76, with 8 seconds left using quick fouls, quick drives, and free throws. It was too close for comfort but Primo Spears made the last two from the charity stripe to seal the win.

Earlier in the period DePaul had a 12-3 run to tie it up after Georgetown outscored the Blue Demons 19-7 to open the half. The Hoyas were down one point at intermission, 37-36.

Primo Spears led the Hoyas with 21 points (7-17 FG) and 6 assists, with Brandon Murray (4-10) and Akok Akok (4-9) each scoring 12 points. Akok added 6 rebounds and 4 blocks. Murray dropped 5 assists in this game after missing time with an injury.

NOT TODAY



Akok Akok x @GeorgetownHoops pic.twitter.com/6RRjoNtAsI — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 25, 2023

Jordan Riley had 8 points (3-4 FG) and Qudus Wahab had 9 points (2-6 FG) and 10 rebounds. Georgetown shot 25-56 from the field (4-14 3PT) and DePaul shot 29-59 (7-15 3PT). Wayne Bristol (7 pts), Bradley Ezewiro (5 pts), Bryson Mozone (7 pts) all contributed and Ryan Mutombo got 2 rebounds in 3 minutes.

The Hoyas had 13 assists and 7 turnovers for the game while the Demons had 13 assists and 12 turnovers.

One key to the win was that Georgetown stayed aggressive in the second half and got to the free throw line 29 times (27-41 for the game). Javan Johnson, Philmon Gebrewhit, and Yor Anei fouled out with several other Demons in foul trouble. DePaul only shot 19 free throws, making only 11.

DePaul shot the ball decently in the second half, shooting 14 for 31 from the floor and 4-7 from three in the latter half. Umoja Gibson led the game, scoring 24 points on 8-11 shooting (3-4 3PT) with Johnson adding 13 points and Eral Penne scoring 8 and grabbing 13 boards.

Spears takes a stroll down the lane for two! @primo_spears x @GeorgetownHoops pic.twitter.com/hmm6UjMNc5 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 25, 2023

Down the stretch, Spears and Murray led the charge by driving the lane and getting to the line. Akok made some key threes and anchored the defense at times throughout the game. When it counted Spears, Murray, Wahab, and Mozone made their foul shots.

This was a team win, led by the starters playing heavy minutes and staying aggresive—likely just how Patrick Ewing would like. Whether this strategy continues—and remains successful—is yet to be seen.

Hoyas head to St. John’s on Sunday for a 2PM tip-off at Madison Square Garden (FS1), looking to create a different kind of streak.