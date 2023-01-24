GAME THREAD: DePaul at Georgetown

Game 21: DePaul Blue Demons (9-11, 3-6) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-15, 0-9)

When: Tuesday 7pm

Where: Capital One Arena

TV: FS1 (Scott Graham & Sarah Kustok)

Radio: 99.1 FM, Sirius XM 384 (Rich Chvotkin - 49th season)

Series: Hoyas lead 33-14

Last Meeting: DePaul won the first meeting 83-76 on Dec. 29. The Blue Demons have won the last three in the series.

Georgetown Quick Look:

KenPom: 227 - Offense (166), Defense (279)

Best Win: Siena (175)

Net: 246

Last 5: LLLLL

KenPom Projected Record: 6-25 (1-19) with a 19.4% chance of going winless in the Big East

DePaul Quick Look:

KenPom: 133 - Offense (120), Defense (160)

Best Win: Xavier (22)

Net: 152

Last 5: LWLWL

KenPom Projected Record: 12-19 (6-14)

KenPom Prediction: DePaul 76-74 - 58%

Line: Georgetown +2, 0/U 148.5 (There’s been movement between 1.5 and 3.5 points)

Georgetown’s record setting 29-game Big East losing streak is of course on the line as visiting DePaul comes into DC looking to earn the season sweep. KenPom has this as the Hoyas most winnable remaining game. Please keep in mind that this is a DePaul team who, while still being DePaul, has recently alternated wins and losses over it’s last five and can claim victories over Villanova and then-No. 8 Xavier. Not too shabby.

Primo Spears put in an all-time performance in the Hoyas loss at Xavier with 37 points and 11 assists. It just wasn’t enough to end the 34-game slide against major conference foes. We probably won’t know until much closer to game time if Brandon Murray will be available for coach Patrick Ewing. We do, however, feel very confident that Jay Heath will remain out until at least the Creighton game on Feb. 1.

Umoa Gibson leads DePaul with 15.4 points per game. Coach Tony Stubblefield recently was able to add former AAC All-Frosh member Caleb Murphy from South Florida. In two games the former Bulls guard is averaging 8.5 points in 24 minutes per outing.

Georgetown is going to eventually end their losing streak and tonight looks as good a night as any so sit back and enjoy 2 hours of college hoops.

