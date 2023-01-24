Here’s some nice news revolving around the Georgetown basketball program for a change, as the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is releasing an officially licensed Georgetown University Jack the Bulldog Bobblehead today to celebrate Jack’s 4th birthday! Jack turns 4 years old today, and what better way to celebrate than by getting a limited edition Jack the Bulldog Bobblehead!

The bobbleheads, which are expected to ship in March, will be available at this link.

Each bobblehead is individually numbered to only 2,023.

The bobbleheads are $30 each plus an $8 flat-rate shipping charge per order.

The officially licensed bobbleheads were produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

Jack the Bulldog is Georgetown University’s official mascot and a well-known figure who is a beloved presence at Georgetown campus activities and sporting events. Georgetown University’s Class of 1964 brought the first Jack the Bulldog to campus in 1962, and according to popular legend, the puppy would only respond to “Jack” and not the “Hoya” name that the students gave him.

You can learn more about Jack the Bulldog and the history of Georgetown’s live mascots here.

“We’re excited to be releasing this bobblehead of Jack the Bulldog on his 4th birthday,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We know how passionate the Georgetown community is, so we expect this bobblehead to be extremely popular. It will make a great keepsake for Georgetown alumni, students, faculty, staff, and fans everywhere.”

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is located at 170 S. 1st. St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, opened to the public on February 1st, 2019. The HOF and Museum also produces high quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sale as well as organizations, individuals, and teams across the country.

Hoya Saxa and Happy Birthday Jack the Bulldog!