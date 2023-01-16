 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAME THREAD: Georgetown at Villanova

Hoyas get another chance to end the losing streak

By BobbyBancroft
NCAA Basketball: Villanova at Georgetown Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Game 19: Georgetown Hoyas (5-13, 0-7) at Villanova (8-10, 2-5)

When: Today at noon

Where: Finneran Pavilion (Villanova, PA.)

TV: FOX (Tim Brandon and Donny Marshall)

Radio: Team 980, Sirius XM 380 (Rich Chvotkin - 49th season)

Series: Villanova leads 47-45.

Last Meeting: Villanova won the first meeting 73-57 at Capital One Arena on Jan. 4.

