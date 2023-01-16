GAME THREAD: Georgetown at Villanova

Game 19: Georgetown Hoyas (5-13, 0-7) at Villanova (8-10, 2-5)
When: Today at noon
Where: Finneran Pavilion (Villanova, PA.)
TV: FOX (Tim Brandon and Donny Marshall)
Radio: Team 980, Sirius XM 380 (Rich Chvotkin - 49th season)
Series: Villanova leads 47-45.
Last Meeting: Villanova won the first meeting 73-57 at Capital One Arena on Jan. 4.
It’s a BIG EAST GAMEDAY on FOX!— Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) January 16, 2023
Villanova
⏰ Noon
Finneran Pavilion (Villanova, Pa.)
FOX
The Team 980 / Sirius XM 380 w/ @HoyasWin
https://t.co/VivvQES5rQ#HoyaSaxa pic.twitter.com/NojGavoM14
LEAVE YOUR COMMENTS HERE!
Loading comments...