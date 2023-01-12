LINKS: Deeper Lows for Georgetown After Pirate Plundering

Your Georgetown Hoyas (5-13, 0-7) dropped their 27th consecutive BIG EAST game via a loss to the Seton Hall Pirates (10-8, 3-4) on Tuesday night.

Shouldn’t be campaigning for a job that isn’t open. Have some integrity. — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) January 11, 2023

This is the correct take. — Casual Hoya (@CasualHoya) January 11, 2023

Al-Amir Dawes’ 24-point night leads Seton Hall past Georgetown | New York Post

Dawes went on an 11-0 run with a layup and three 3s in a three-minute stretch to break a 32-all tie and the Pirates (9-8, 3-4 Big East) were never contested again. Akok Akok, Jordan Riley and Primo Spears each scored nine points for Georgetown (5-13, 0-7). Qudus Wahab grabbed 10 rebounds for Georgetown. The Hoyas haven’t won in conference since the Big East Tournament to end the 2020-21 season. Georgetown won four straight in the tournament to grab the conference title with a 13-12 record and lost its opening round NCAA Tournament game to Colorado. Georgetown is 11-38 overall since then.

Georgetown has every right to fire Patrick Ewing but maybe someone should tell the entitled snot students that nobody would care about @GeorgetownHoyas if it wasn’t for Patrick Ewing https://t.co/bESXEkAe7L — Eamon McAnaney (@emacSNY) January 11, 2023

Here are all of the highlights you need from our first BIG EAST road win #HALLin ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/juILCn7vaM — Seton Hall Men's Basketball (@SetonHallMBB) January 11, 2023

Georgetown Falls to Seton Hall | GUHOYAS

Despite the score being tied at 27 at the half, the Georgetown University men’s basketball team could not hold on and fell 66-51 to Seton Hall on Tuesday evening. With the setback, Georgetown slips to 5-13 overall and is 0-7 in BIG EAST play. Seton Hall improves to 10-8 on the season with a 3-4 record in league play... “When you’re missing an integral part of your team in Brandon Murray, I think that hurt us in terms of manufacturing offense. It was hard, but then defensively I didn’t think we were locked in enough to be able to get the stops that we needed to.”

Seton Hall has won 14 of 18 against Georgetown, including all 3 last year https://t.co/OLwpQv4Mkz — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) January 11, 2023

Seton Hall basketball: Al-Amir Dawes sparks win at Georgetown | Asbury Park Press (Carino)

After a brutal first half against a staggering Georgetown squad, Pirates coach Shaheen Holloway at the break drew up a play designed to free up junior guard Al-Amir Dawes in his favorite spot behind the arc. Thanks to a flip and screen from big man Tyrese Samuel, Dawes found space and drilled a 3-pointer from straightaway, giving the Hall a lead for good on the way to a much-needed 66-51 road victory... But Georgetown, which also played UConn, Villanova and Marquette tough for a half recently, lost track of the red-hot Dawes in the early stages of the second period. And the Newark native’s makes instigated a rise in defensive intensity from the Pirates. The Hall is now 10-1 this season when holding opponents under 70 points. After limiting Butler and Georgetown to 51 points in consecutive games, the Pirates now rank 17th in the country in defensive efficiency according to the authoritative analytics website Kenpom.com.

Georgetown falls to 0-7 in league play after a loss to Seton Hall.



The Hoyas haven't won a conference game since beating Creighton in the 2021 Big East Championship. pic.twitter.com/jv7V90FPrY — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) January 11, 2023

Al-Amir Dawes gets hot, powers Seton Hall past Georgetown | Field Level Media

Other than being outrebounded 43-41, Seton Hall controlled virtually every aspect of the game. The Pirates held comfortable advantages in 3-point percentage (37.5 percent to the Hoyas’ 16.7 percent), second-chance points (16-8), bench points (22-11) and fastbreak points (13-4). Playing without injured guards Brandon Murray (15 points per game) and Jay Heath (13.4), the Hoyas relied on a quartet of scorers to supplement their depleted backcourt. Primo Spears, Akok Akok and Jordan Riley all scored nine points, and Bryson Mozone contributed seven. Most of the first half was devoid of any offensive rhythm as both teams struggled to generate crisp possessions. Neither squad reached the 20-point plateau until Spears canned a jumper with 2:25 remaining in the half that put Georgetown ahead 21-19.

Patrick Ewing ‘hanging in there’ amid Georgetown’s historic skid | DC Sports King

“I’m taking the hit. Myself and my staff, we got to take the hit. We got to come up with a much better defensive plan. It is what it is. We have to do better, and then they [the players] have to do better,” Ewing continued... “We lost how many games without Brandon Murray… two without him,” Ewing said. “Marquette is one of the better teams. [The] Villanova game could have gone either way. In this game, we would have had more firepower. We still have 13 more games to go.” While the injuries are fact. The Hoyas faithful won’t accept that as a valid reason for the 27-game losing streak. Georgetown hasn’t beaten a high-major team since Dec 2021. The cry for the program to make a change is getting louder.

Dawes’ Second Half Performance Leads Hall To 66-51 Win At Georgetown | SHU Pirates

The Hoyas would get as close as five points, 47-42, with 10:38 in regulation but senior Tray Jackson (Detroit, Mich.) and junior Dre Davis (Indianapolis, Ind.) came off the bench and produced all of the Pirates’ scoring in a 7-2 run that gave Seton Hall a 54-44 lead, its largest of the game. The Pirates held Georgetown scoreless for the final two minutes of the game and they converted on their free throw attempts, sealing its first BIG EAST road win of the season.