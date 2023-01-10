GAME THREAD: Seton Hall at Georgetown

Game 18: Seton Hall Pirates (9-8, 2-4) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-12, 0-6)

When: Tonight at 8:30 PM (probably more like 8:45 PM)

Where: Capital One Arena

TV: FS1 (Scott Graham & Sarah Kustok)

Radio: Team 980, Sirius XM 380 (Rich Chvotkin - 49th season)

Series: Hoyas lead 61-55 overall and 33-17 at home.

Last Meeting: Seton Hall won all three meetings last season, however each W was by single digits.

Seton Hall

⏰ 8:30 p.m.

Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

FS1

The Team 980 / Sirius XM 382 w/ @HoyasWin

Georgetown Quick Look:

KenPom: 220

Best Win: Siena (159)

Last 5: LLLLL

KenPom Projected Record: 7-24 (2-18) with a 10.6% chance of going winless in the Big East

Net Ranking: 246

Seton Hall Quick Look:

KenPom: 59

Best Win: Rutgers (16)

Last 5: WLWLL

KenPom Projected Record: 16-15 (9-11)

Net Ranking: 74

KenPom Prediction: Seton Hall 74, Georgetown 66 — 77%

Line: Georgetown +9, o/u 142

Patrick Ewing and Georgetown return home still in search of breaking their 26-game Big East regular season losing streak and the even more unbelievable 31-game high major losing streak. That sentence is so ridiculous to type but until they win, it’s a thing that has to go at the top.

Right now the Big East looks to have three tiers. You can go on twitter and find it broken into five tiers but that seems a bit much for me.

There is a top tier of five teams that seem to be in good shape for the NCAA Tournament which includes UConn, Xavier, Providence, Marquette and Creighton. There’s the bottom tier of four teams that includes Georgetown, DePaul, St. John’s and Butler. You could possibly see an NIT bid or two from this group.

There’s then of course the middle tier. Seton Hall and Villanova are teams that right now can still dream of getting an at-large NCAA berth. KenPom has them both going 9-11 in the league but if either were to flip that to 11-9 you’d have to figure that would at least earn a sweat on Selection Sunday. A loss by either to Georgetown would pretty much kill that idea.

If you are looking for a bright spot for tonight - outside of good news on the health of Brandon Murray and Bryson Mozone - it would be that Georgetown played Seton Hall tough in all three meetings last season. All of the Pirates wins came by single digits and Georgetown actually held second half leads in two of them. This of course ignores the fact that this Hoyas team is completely different from 2021-22 but that hasn’t matter in other cases so we’ll ignore it here too.

During this 31- game losing streak to major conference opponents, Georgetown has lost by single digits 12 times. Three of those games were against Seton Hall.

FS1

