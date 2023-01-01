DOG-DOO: Hoyas Look Like Crap in Loss to Bulldogs, 80-51

Your Georgetown Hoyas dropped their fifth straight game and fourth BIG EAST contest in a row on Sunday, losing to Butler 80-51. It was a complete drubbing at the hands of a Butler team that entered the game 0-3 in conference play. It was the 29th consecutive loss to a high-major program. It was a horrible way to start 2023.

Jayden Taylor led the Bulldogs with 24 points (9-11 FG, 6-8 3 PT), while Manny Bates (15 pts), Eric Hunter (11 pts) and Chuck Harris (10 pts) all finished in double figures for Butler.

Akok Akok led the Hoyas with 12 points, while Brandon Murray added 11 and Bryson Mozone had 10 points. Jay Heath is out indefinitely with a broken finger. He was replaced in the starting lineup by Wayne Bristol Jr.

Georgetown hung tight for the first 14 minutes of the game. The game was either tied or within one possession for the first three media timeouts, with Georgetown trailing by 1 at the 6:30 mark, 22-21. The Hoyas were steadied in the first half by Murray, who had 9 points. Murray, Akok and Primo Spears all logged 18 minutes in the first half.

Butler took control of the game to close out the first half, going on a 16-9 run to end the half up 38-30. The Hoyas came out of halftime flat, and Butler immediately extended the lead to 48-33. Georgetown never cut the lead below 15 the rest of the way.

Butler entered the game shooting 33.5% from three and averaged 3 less rebounds per game than their opponent. They shot 46% (12-26) from 3 against the Hoyas and won the rebounding battle 43-38. Ewing-era hallmarks of open three pointers and over-helping on defense certainly followed into 2023.

As the Hoyas continue conference play, it’s hard to find any glimmers of hope or silver linings for the program. The team’s defense continues to be abysmal. Young players like Denver Anglin and Jordan Riley should play a lot more, but for whatever reason they don’t. The guys that do log all the minutes (Spears, Murray, Akok) are clearly exhausted by it. Most offensive possessions end in a contested shot that was preceded by a complete lack of organization. It’s a hard and sad watch. The die has been cast, and this is the worst team in the BIG EAST. By far. My sympathies lie with the players who have been put in this unwinnable position.

The Hoyas return to action on Wednesday at 6:30 ET at home against Villanova (7-7, 1-2), who are coming off a home loss to Marquette.