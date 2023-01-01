 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GAME THREAD: Butler at Georgetown

2022 is finally over for the Hoyas!

By BobbyBancroft
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Providence at Georgetown Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Game 15: Butler Bulldogs (8-6, 0-3) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-9, 0-3)

When: Today at 6:30 PM

Where: Capital One Arena

TV: FS1 (Dan Kolko and Vin Parise)

Radio: 106.7 The Fan, Sirius XM 391 (Rich Chvotkin - 49th season)

Series: Tied 10-10. Butler has won 6 of the last 7 in DC.

Last Meeting: Butler held on 56-53 to beat Georgetown in one of the closest games for the Hoyas during league play.

Georgetown Quick Look:
KenPom: 168
Best Win: Siena (183)
Net: 219
Last 5: LLLLW
KenPom Projected Record: 9-22 (4-16)

Butler Quick Look:
KenPom: 91
Best Win: Kansas State (45)
Net: 82
Last 5: LLLWW
KenPom Projected Record: 15-16 (7-13)

KenPom Prediction: Butler 74, Georgetown 72 — 58%

Line: Georgetown +3.5, o/u 144.5

Happy New Year and Welcome to 2023!

Actually it’s more of a Goodbye to 2022 that’s the promising news here as Georgetown won’t want to remember anything about the past calendar year after going 5-29. I’m not really going out a limb here when I say that 2023 surely has to be a better year for the Hoyas. Right?

It’s about to get late very early for one of Georgetown or Butler as both come into today’s meeting as the two remaining winless teams in Big East play. Another Georgetown loss and the Hoyas will match the league record of 24 consecutive league defeats. Butler under new coach Thad Matta has lost all three Big East games by at least 20 points. This is a matchup of the moveable object vs the resistible force.

With a loss the Hoyas will start 5-10 for the second time in three seasons. (Last year they started 6-9 after 15 games).

We’ll have to wait until game time to see if Akok Akok (back spasms) and Jay Heath are available. I’ll be making it over to Capital One Arena after covering the Commanders - Browns game so I may be a few minutes late to the second leg of the New Year’s Day DC (area) Doubleheader.

Leave your comments below

More From Casual Hoya

Loading comments...