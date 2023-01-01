GAME THREAD: Butler at Georgetown

Game 15: Butler Bulldogs (8-6, 0-3) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-9, 0-3)

When: Today at 6:30 PM

Where: Capital One Arena

TV: FS1 (Dan Kolko and Vin Parise)

Radio: 106.7 The Fan, Sirius XM 391 (Rich Chvotkin - 49th season)

Series: Tied 10-10. Butler has won 6 of the last 7 in DC.

Last Meeting: Butler held on 56-53 to beat Georgetown in one of the closest games for the Hoyas during league play.

!



We’ve got a pair of #BIGEASThoops games on FS1 to tip off 2023.



2:30 ET - @PCFriarsmbb at @DePaulHoops



6:30 ET - @ButlerMBB at @GeorgetownHoops @John_Fanta has a preview from the Jersey shore: pic.twitter.com/z9EqVJiNWj — BIG EAST MBB (@BIGEASTMBB) January 1, 2023

Georgetown Quick Look:

KenPom: 168

Best Win: Siena (183)

Net: 219

Last 5: LLLLW

KenPom Projected Record: 9-22 (4-16)

Butler Quick Look:

KenPom: 91

Best Win: Kansas State (45)

Net: 82

Last 5: LLLWW

KenPom Projected Record: 15-16 (7-13)

KenPom Prediction: Butler 74, Georgetown 72 — 58%

Line: Georgetown +3.5, o/u 144.5

Happy New Year and Welcome to 2023!

Happy New Year, Hoyas fans! You survived 2022, you deserve a casual 2023. Hoya Saxa. — Casual Hoya (@CasualHoya) January 1, 2023

Actually it’s more of a Goodbye to 2022 that’s the promising news here as Georgetown won’t want to remember anything about the past calendar year after going 5-29. I’m not really going out a limb here when I say that 2023 surely has to be a better year for the Hoyas. Right?





Wishing all of Hoya Nation a Happy New Year!#HoyaSaxa pic.twitter.com/uhNNh7KdLC — Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) January 1, 2023

It’s about to get late very early for one of Georgetown or Butler as both come into today’s meeting as the two remaining winless teams in Big East play. Another Georgetown loss and the Hoyas will match the league record of 24 consecutive league defeats. Butler under new coach Thad Matta has lost all three Big East games by at least 20 points. This is a matchup of the moveable object vs the resistible force.

First shootaround of 2023. pic.twitter.com/cyZCknzQ8r — Butler Basketball (@ButlerMBB) January 1, 2023

With a loss the Hoyas will start 5-10 for the second time in three seasons. (Last year they started 6-9 after 15 games).

We’ll have to wait until game time to see if Akok Akok (back spasms) and Jay Heath are available. I’ll be making it over to Capital One Arena after covering the Commanders - Browns game so I may be a few minutes late to the second leg of the New Year’s Day DC (area) Doubleheader.

