Dawg Talk Dominates Maryland Alums in Inaugural ABL Game

Wright, DSR, Monroe, Sims, Mosely, Bowen, Pryor, Clark and Whittington blew out the College Park Boys

By whipple
ABL

This past Saturday, at the XFINITY Center in College Park, MD, fan favorites from the former rosters of the Georgetown Hoyas absolutely dominated the past players from the Maryland Terrapins as part of the Alumni Basketball League (ABL). Here are some highlights:

The full stream is still available.

The Dawg Talk roster included Chris Wright (GM), Greg Monroe, Henry Sims, Jagan Mosely, Aaron Bowen, Rodney Pryor, Greg Whittington (DNP), Jason Clark, and the white-hot late addition of D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera (9-15 FG, 7-11 3PT), who was named MVP. The College Park Boys feature Travis Garrison (GM), Anthony Cowan Jr., Sean Mosley, Damonte Dodd, Ekene Ibekwe, Byron Mouton, Terrell Stoglin, James Gist, and Melo Trimble.

ABL/Legit Stats

Some Hoyas Legends were in the building as VIP guests, including Jerome Williams, Gene Smith, Lonnie Harrell, Mike Riley, Lonnie Duren, Irvin Church, Dwayne Bryant, Michael Graham, John “Ba Ba” Duren, and legendary Hoyas broadcaster Rich Chvotkin. Austin Freeman was on the sidelines with Wright.

Here are some photographs from friends of the Lunch Blog:

John Q.
John Q.
03bluengrayhoya
03bluengrayhoya

Congrats to the ABL and Chris Wright for putting together a successful event.

And congrats to the Hoya alumni who put on a clinic in College Park.

HOYA SAXA!

