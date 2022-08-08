Dawg Talk Dominates Maryland Alums in Inaugural ABL Game

This past Saturday, at the XFINITY Center in College Park, MD, fan favorites from the former rosters of the Georgetown Hoyas absolutely dominated the past players from the Maryland Terrapins as part of the Alumni Basketball League (ABL). Here are some highlights:

The full stream is still available.

A look back at Saturday’s ABL game between DawgTalk and the College Park Boys.



Replay of the stream courtesy of @TheUnionMediaG1 can be seen at:https://t.co/ch81WKzR1h pic.twitter.com/i3hAybIW6P — ALUMNI BASKETBALL LEAGUE (@theablusa) August 8, 2022

The Dawg Talk roster included Chris Wright (GM), Greg Monroe, Henry Sims, Jagan Mosely, Aaron Bowen, Rodney Pryor, Greg Whittington (DNP), Jason Clark, and the white-hot late addition of D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera (9-15 FG, 7-11 3PT), who was named MVP. The College Park Boys feature Travis Garrison (GM), Anthony Cowan Jr., Sean Mosley, Damonte Dodd, Ekene Ibekwe, Byron Mouton, Terrell Stoglin, James Gist, and Melo Trimble.

Some Hoyas Legends were in the building as VIP guests, including Jerome Williams, Gene Smith, Lonnie Harrell, Mike Riley, Lonnie Duren, Irvin Church, Dwayne Bryant, Michael Graham, John “Ba Ba” Duren, and legendary Hoyas broadcaster Rich Chvotkin. Austin Freeman was on the sidelines with Wright.

Long list of alumni from both @TerrapinHoops and @GeorgetownHoops in the building for this one.



Can’t stress enough how awesome the turnout has been for this event. Alumni showed up, the community, and it has been very well organized.



Game #1 of the @theablusa has been a hit! pic.twitter.com/Uwi9tMnAD3 — All Facts (@AllFactsMedia) August 7, 2022

Jagan Mosely (@J_Mosely) closes the game! DawgTalk tops College Park Boys 117-91 pic.twitter.com/dJ1eBqlzPs — ALUMNI BASKETBALL LEAGUE (@theablusa) August 7, 2022

Here are some photographs from friends of the Lunch Blog:

Congrats to the ABL and Chris Wright for putting together a successful event.

And congrats to the Hoya alumni who put on a clinic in College Park.

HOYA SAXA!