ROSTERGATE ’22: Will Georgetown Wait Until Media Day to Release a Roster?

It’s late August and, of the BIG EAST schools, the Georgetown Hoyas are the only program to have not released a roster for the 2022-23 season. In this humble lunch blog contributor’s mind, there are three general potential reasons: (1) they think they can gain an advantage by hiding the ball, (2) they are open to adding (or dismissing) players, or (3) ineptitude. I joke, but how hard is it really to hire a photographer in DC?

So I've done some more digging on college basketball rosters for 22-23



63 of 65 Power 5 schools have their 22-23 rosters online (Michigan State, Arizona) — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) August 25, 2022

Unfortunately, fans are beginning to ask, “What are they hiding this year?” Those questions are based more on recent history than a few alleged rabble-rousers in the Twittersphere. It’s unfortunate.

Last year, the roster release hold up was presumably due to photographs, but fans also learned of the Tre King fiasco, who allegedly broke a GU rule and never suited up. The GU roster was not released until the eve of BIG EAST Media Day in October. Ugh.

LINKS: The 2021-22 Georgetown Hoyas Roster is Finally Updated https://t.co/NifAaKCE4x pic.twitter.com/36cnDocU09 — Casual Hoya (@CasualHoya) October 18, 2021

This year, there’s been an update to the “coaches” portion of the roster page but a graphic saying “the roster for the selected season is not available at this time” is provided instead of a list of student athletes.

In the spring, Georgetown did a decent job with news articles on the additions of Murray, Primo Spears, Jay Heath, Akok Akok, Bradley Ezewiro, and Bryson Mozone to the 2022-23 roster. I guess we can count on them being around. GU Athletics even came through with an early non-conference schedule. But there have been no press releases since. Where is the roster?

Until proven otherwise, here is the best guess at the 2022-23 roster (added players in bold):