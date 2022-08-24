LINKS: Jon Wallace Has a New Job, Wahab Receives Waiver

Fan-favorite alum of the Georgetown Hoyas, Jonathan Wallace, has a new job with the Minnesota Timberwolves as the Director of Player Personnel and General Manager of the G-League’s Iowa Wolves.

Wallace joins the Timberwolves after spending three seasons with the Denver Nuggets, most recently as Scouting Coordinator. He was originally hired as a Basketball Operations Associate in 2019 by the Nuggets. Wallace was hired in 2016 as Special Assistant to the Head Coach/Head Manager at his alma mater, Georgetown. He spent three seasons on Patrick Ewing’s coaching staff for the Hoyas.

Also, did you know he was originally recruited to Princeton? Sorry.

Now, all we need is a roster...

Hoyas to Have Qudus | HOYAREPORT

As widely known, Wahab’s collegiate career has been a topsy turvy; Starting at G’Town in 2019, Qudus averaged 8.7 points, 6.1 rebounds per game, with his numbers elevating in ‘20-21. He then transferred to rival Maryland, where 7.7 points and 5.6 rebounds were accounted for. Well, Wahab followed that by executing a rarity, returning to the team he transferred from - Georgetown - in 2022. Being his second transfer, to play immediately a NCAA waiver was necessary, and recently received.

Georgetown now has two starters in place - Dante Harris & Qudus Wahab - from the team that won the 2021 Big East Tournament plus Brandon Murray (LSU) & Akok Akok (UConn).



If ASU transfer Jay Heath gets a waiver, Patrick Ewing has a roster that can be competitive in the Big East. https://t.co/OopnMbqcqa — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 23, 2022

ASP ➡️ Georgetown Athletics. Effective visit with the Hoyas on the Hilltop! Continuing to enhance their authentic brand and manage opportunities for all stakeholders. pic.twitter.com/ewC5NmKwrM — Altius Sports Partners (@AltiusPartners) August 24, 2022

Georgetown Men’s Basketball student season tickets for the 2022-23 season are now on sale! | We Are Georgetown

How much do student season tickets cost? Student season tickets for the general admission student section are $99 for the full season. There are 17 home games scheduled for the 2022-23 season. NEW FOR 2022-23! Qualify for a discount by attending non-conference games. Attend 5 or more non-conference games, receive a $50 discount. Your adjusted total cost for your season ticket will be $49. (That’s less than $3 per game!) Attend 3-4 non-conference games, receive a $25 discount. Your adjusted total cost for your season ticket will be $74. If you sign up for a payment plan and qualify for either discount, you will make the first two payments and then your remaining payments will be adjusted after the final home non-conference game. If you pay in full and qualify for either discount, you will be issued a partial refund after the final home non-conference game.

Thank you @hoyatalk for stopping thru the Locker Room and we cannot thank you enough for your tremendous efforts every year and we look forward to your next visit https://t.co/3t0sEDREZe — HoyaLockerRoom (@RoomHoya) August 22, 2022

we like Wednesdays better when there's #BIGEASThoops to be played.



Press Release from the Timberwolves

Timberwolves Name Jonathan Wallace Director of Player Personnel and Iowa Wolves General Manager

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the hire of Jonathan Wallace as Director of Player Personnel and Iowa Wolves General Manager. Wallace joins Minnesota’s earlier basketball operations hires of Dell Demps, Matt Lloyd and Steve Senior.

“I am happy to welcome Jon to the Timberwolves basketball operations staff,” said President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly. “I have spent many years with Jon and know his basketball acumen is going to benefit the Timberwolves organization as a whole, including the Iowa Wolves as General Manager. I look forward to our basketball operations staff working closely together toward the goals we have set for this franchise.”

Wallace joins the Timberwolves after spending three seasons with the Denver Nuggets, most recently as Scouting Coordinator. He was originally hired as a Basketball Operations Associate in 2019 by the Nuggets. Before his front office NBA experience, Wallace completed a professional playing career that took him from the then NBA Developmental League to Germany and Belgium. He played for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in 2008 where he won a championship.

Prior to his time in the NBA, Wallace was hired in 2016 as Special Assistant to the Head Coach/Head Manager at his alma mater, Georgetown. He spent three seasons on Patrick Ewing’s coaching staff for the Hoyas. As a player, Wallace, an All-BIG EAST guard, started every game of his career (136) for Georgetown and was part of four teams that went to the postseason, including three-straight NCAA Tournament appearances. He helped lead the Hoyas to back-to-back BIG EAST Regular Season titles (2006-07, 2007-08) and a BIG EAST Tournament Championship (2006-07).