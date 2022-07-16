MARVELOUS: 4-Star G Marvel Allen Commits to Georgetown!

Patrick Ewing, Kevin Nickelberry, and the Georgetown Hoyas have received a commitment from 4-star 2023 guard Marvel Allen.
Breaking: 2023 four-star Marvel Allen (@1wayvel) has committed to Georgetown, he tells @On3Recruits.— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) July 16, 2022
Story: https://t.co/VWeVlwPKMr pic.twitter.com/G68596uhTn
This announcement was pretty unexpected as Allen just announced his top 6 yesterday.
Georgetown had been leading the recruitment at times, but Allen’s stock had been rising. Allen was recruited by Kevin Nickelberry while he was at LSU—and Allen committed to the Tigers. Allen took an official visit to Georgetown a few weeks ago. Other suitors were popping up.
The 2022 edition of #pangosAACamp tipped off Sunday night. Marvel Allen, Boogie Fland, Kaden Cooper and many others were opening evening standouts. News and notes from Vegas https://t.co/KY6jHcOpso pic.twitter.com/XES7H3vTV8— Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) June 6, 2022
Pangos AA Camp Sunday standouts: Marvel Allen, Boogie Fland, Kaden Cooper and more | 247SPORTS
Camps like Pangos will always favor guards because they have the ball in their hands and there aren’t exactly a lot of plays being run. Sometimes that leads to big games that are the result of a lot of, well let’s call it “freedom” when it comes to shot selection.
Four-star combo guard Marvel Allen had a big night to open camp, but it wasn’t due to jacking up shots or gunning, it came from taking the open shots available to him – often thanks to the smart passing of 2024 point guard Elliot Cadeau – and being aggressive to the rim when given the opportunity. Headed to Montverde (Fla.) Academy for his senior season, Allen was draining threes, finishing contested dunks in transition, and bringing a lot of juice for a guy who flew through three time zone and wasn’t playing until almost midnight in Florida.
Formerly committed to LSU, Allen is navigating through the recruiting process again. He took an April official visit to Georgetown and is now sorting through an avalanche of suitors.
2023 4 ⭐️ Marvel Allen (@1wayvel) has committed to Georgetown @GeorgetownHoops @coach_agibbs pic.twitter.com/APLsQAR1W6— Alex Karamanos (@TheCircuitAlex) July 16, 2022
2023 Marvel Allen @1wayvel of Calvary Christian @CalvaryChristi3 is one of the more impressive sophomores we’ve viewed live.— Endless Motor Sports (@endless_motor) December 21, 2020
Great positional size at 6’4, physical driver that finishes through contact vs size and a perimeter shotmaker capable of playing off the ball as well. pic.twitter.com/48hV2N34Af
Four-star Marvel Allen commits to Georgetown | 247SPORTS
Ranked No. 49 overall by 247Sports in the class of 2023, the 6-foot-4 combo guard from Montverde (Fla.) Academy committed to Georgetown.
“After exploring all options throughout my recruitment process, I’ve realized how important relationships are and trust I’ve decided to commit to Georgetown University because of my relationships with coach Ewing and Nickleberry and them being there for me when things got tough,” posted Allen on Instagram. “I appreciate all the coaches who’ve took the time out too recruit me through the process” …
A savvy combo guard with skill, Allen is best known for his ability to score the ball. He is able to get to the rim, finish through contact and he can get hot with his jumper.
Marvel Allen is a PROBLEM! The 6’4 Sophmore is making a statement this year at Calvary Christian @1wayvel @CalvaryChristi3 pic.twitter.com/h72Oos4zmm— NIBC (@NIBCOfficial) February 20, 2021
Loading comments...