MARVELOUS: 4-Star G Marvel Allen Commits to Georgetown!

Hoyas beat out Texas A&M, Kansas, LSU, Michigan, & Arizona State for the exciting combo guard

By whipple
/ new
Caitlyn Jordan/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

Patrick Ewing, Kevin Nickelberry, and the Georgetown Hoyas have received a commitment from 4-star 2023 guard Marvel Allen.

This announcement was pretty unexpected as Allen just announced his top 6 yesterday.

Georgetown had been leading the recruitment at times, but Allen’s stock had been rising. Allen was recruited by Kevin Nickelberry while he was at LSU—and Allen committed to the Tigers. Allen took an official visit to Georgetown a few weeks ago. Other suitors were popping up.

Pangos AA Camp Sunday standouts: Marvel Allen, Boogie Fland, Kaden Cooper and more | 247SPORTS

Camps like Pangos will always favor guards because they have the ball in their hands and there aren’t exactly a lot of plays being run. Sometimes that leads to big games that are the result of a lot of, well let’s call it “freedom” when it comes to shot selection.

Four-star combo guard Marvel Allen had a big night to open camp, but it wasn’t due to jacking up shots or gunning, it came from taking the open shots available to him – often thanks to the smart passing of 2024 point guard Elliot Cadeau – and being aggressive to the rim when given the opportunity. Headed to Montverde (Fla.) Academy for his senior season, Allen was draining threes, finishing contested dunks in transition, and bringing a lot of juice for a guy who flew through three time zone and wasn’t playing until almost midnight in Florida.

Formerly committed to LSU, Allen is navigating through the recruiting process again. He took an April official visit to Georgetown and is now sorting through an avalanche of suitors.

Four-star Marvel Allen commits to Georgetown | 247SPORTS

Ranked No. 49 overall by 247Sports in the class of 2023, the 6-foot-4 combo guard from Montverde (Fla.) Academy committed to Georgetown.

“After exploring all options throughout my recruitment process, I’ve realized how important relationships are and trust I’ve decided to commit to Georgetown University because of my relationships with coach Ewing and Nickleberry and them being there for me when things got tough,” posted Allen on Instagram. “I appreciate all the coaches who’ve took the time out too recruit me through the process” …

A savvy combo guard with skill, Allen is best known for his ability to score the ball. He is able to get to the rim, finish through contact and he can get hot with his jumper.

