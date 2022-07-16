MARVELOUS: 4-Star G Marvel Allen Commits to Georgetown!

Patrick Ewing, Kevin Nickelberry, and the Georgetown Hoyas have received a commitment from 4-star 2023 guard Marvel Allen.

This announcement was pretty unexpected as Allen just announced his top 6 yesterday.

Georgetown had been leading the recruitment at times, but Allen’s stock had been rising. Allen was recruited by Kevin Nickelberry while he was at LSU—and Allen committed to the Tigers. Allen took an official visit to Georgetown a few weeks ago. Other suitors were popping up.

The 2022 edition of #pangosAACamp tipped off Sunday night. Marvel Allen, Boogie Fland, Kaden Cooper and many others were opening evening standouts. News and notes from Vegas https://t.co/KY6jHcOpso pic.twitter.com/XES7H3vTV8

Pangos AA Camp Sunday standouts: Marvel Allen, Boogie Fland, Kaden Cooper and more | 247SPORTS

Camps like Pangos will always favor guards because they have the ball in their hands and there aren’t exactly a lot of plays being run. Sometimes that leads to big games that are the result of a lot of, well let’s call it “freedom” when it comes to shot selection.

Four-star combo guard Marvel Allen had a big night to open camp, but it wasn’t due to jacking up shots or gunning, it came from taking the open shots available to him – often thanks to the smart passing of 2024 point guard Elliot Cadeau – and being aggressive to the rim when given the opportunity. Headed to Montverde (Fla.) Academy for his senior season, Allen was draining threes, finishing contested dunks in transition, and bringing a lot of juice for a guy who flew through three time zone and wasn’t playing until almost midnight in Florida.

Formerly committed to LSU, Allen is navigating through the recruiting process again. He took an April official visit to Georgetown and is now sorting through an avalanche of suitors.